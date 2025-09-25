Pen Needles Market Expands with Rising Insulin Delivery Demand

The global pen-needles market was valued at USD 4.1 billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach USD 7.8 billion by 2030, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1 % over 2025–2030. Rising diabetes prevalence is the primary driver behind the increasing demand for pen needles.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2024, Europe held the largest share of the global market (36.8 %).

North America accounted for 28.8 % of global revenue share in 2024.

By product type, standard needles dominated, making up over 87.3 % of revenue in 2024.

Among needle lengths, 5 mm needles represented a significant share, contributing more than 20.6 % of revenue in 2024.

In terms of therapy, insulin therapy led, with over 85.2 % share in 2024, and is expected to maintain strong growth through the forecast period.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 market size: USD 4.1 billion

2030 projected market: USD 7.8 billion

Estimated CAGR (2025–2030): 10.1 %

Europe remained the largest regional market in 2024.

With the International Diabetes Federation projecting around 642 million people could have diabetes by 2040, demand for effective insulin delivery solutions is expected to accelerate. The global rise in obesity, a key risk factor for diabetes, further fuels this trend. Technological advancement is another critical driver: for example, the introduction of ultra-fine 4 mm pen needles aims to enhance patient comfort and delivery reliability.

In some regions, supply constraints pose challenges. For instance, health authorities in South Africa forecast shortages of insulin pen devices, prompting rationing and forcing some patients to revert to syringes and vials—an undesirable shift that underscores the need for stable supply chains.

As more patients transition from syringes to pen needles for self-administration, demand will continue rising. Manufacturers are expected to intensify innovations enhancing comfort, safety, and usability to gain competitive advantage.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The pen-needles market is moderately concentrated, with leading firms such as Becton Dickinson, Novo Nordisk, and Terumo among those commanding significant shares. These companies benefit from broad product portfolios, global reach, and sustained innovation efforts.

Competition centers on product enhancements such as ultra-fine needle designs, reduced pain features, and safety mechanisms to reduce accidental needle injuries. Regulatory clearances (e.g., device approvals) play a critical role in shaping market entry and expansion. Consolidation through mergers and acquisitions is also active; for example, one major group acquired a pen-needles and blood glucose monitoring portfolio to expand production capacity and regional presence.

Alternative delivery technologies—such as insulin pumps, wearable injectors, and jet injectors—constitute potential substitutes, though pen needles remain widely used due to cost and ease of adoption. Regional expansion into Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East is a key strategy as diabetic incidence and healthcare access rise globally.

Key Companies List

Novo Nordisk A/S

Becton Dickinson and Company

Terumo Corporation

Owen Mumford Ltd.

Ypsomed

Braun Melsungen AG

HTL-STREFA

UltiMed, Inc.

Allison Medical, Inc.

Artsana S.p.A.

Conclusion

The pen-needles market is poised for robust expansion over the 2025–2030 period, driven primarily by the rising incidence of diabetes, obesity trends, and technological advancements in needle design. Although competition is concentrated among established global players, continued innovation, regulatory strategies, and regional penetration will determine leaders going forward. Demand is likely to remain strong, especially in markets with improving healthcare infrastructure and growing adoption of self-injection devices.

