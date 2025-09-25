Direct Air Capture Market 2030: U.S. Innovations Crushing Emissions

Direct Air Capture Market Summary

The global direct air capture (DAC) market was valued at USD 97.56 million in 2024 and is expected to expand significantly, reaching USD 1,699.33 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 61.15% from 2025 to 2030. This rapid growth is primarily driven by rising global awareness and the urgent need to combat climate change.

Governments, industries, and organizations worldwide are increasingly focused on reducing atmospheric CO₂ levels, a major factor contributing to global warming. In alignment with the Paris Agreement’s targets for achieving net-zero emissions by mid-century, DAC technology presents a promising solution by capturing carbon dioxide directly from the air. The captured CO₂ can then be securely stored or repurposed, thereby significantly contributing to carbon emission reduction efforts.

Globally, policymakers are introducing supportive regulations and incentives for DAC as part of comprehensive decarbonization plans. For example, carbon pricing mechanisms like carbon taxes and cap-and-trade programs are encouraging industries to adopt DAC to offset emissions. Furthermore, subsidies and grants are fueling research, development, and scale-up of DAC technologies. In the United States, tax credits such as the 45Q incentive are motivating companies to incorporate DAC into their carbon management strategies.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global DAC market in 2024, holding the largest revenue share of over 46.79%.

The U.S. DAC market is advancing swiftly, propelled by technological progress, regulatory backing, and heightened environmental consciousness.

By technology, the solid-DAC (S-DAC) segment dominated with a 56.73% revenue share in 2024.

By application, carbon capture and storage accounted for the largest revenue share at 78.27% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 97.56 Million

USD 97.56 Million 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 1,699.33 Million

USD 1,699.33 Million CAGR (2025–2030): 61.15%

61.15% Largest Market in 2024: North America

Key Direct Air Capture Company Insights

The DAC market features a dynamic and competitive environment, driven by continuous technological innovation, strategic funding, and a growing focus on climate change mitigation. Leading companies such as Climeworks, Carbon Engineering, and Carbon Clean Solutions are spearheading advancements in DAC technology. These organizations are developing efficient, scalable solutions and constructing large-scale facilities to capture CO₂ directly from the atmosphere. Their success hinges on innovation and securing substantial investment for ongoing research and commercialization efforts.

Leading Companies in the Direct Air Capture Market

The following key players dominate the DAC market and influence industry direction:

Climeworks

Carbon Engineering ULC.

Global Thermostat

Heirloom Carbon Technologies

Soletair Power

CarbonCapture Inc.

Avnos, Inc.

Noya PBC

Skytree

RepAir

Conclusion

The direct air capture market is poised for exceptional growth as global efforts to mitigate climate change intensify. With mounting pressure to achieve net-zero emissions, DAC technology provides a critical tool by enabling the direct removal of CO₂ from the atmosphere. Supported by government policies, financial incentives, and strong environmental commitments, the market is rapidly evolving through technological innovations and strategic investments.

North America leads the market, driven by regulatory frameworks and technological progress, while solid-DAC technologies and carbon capture and storage applications dominate adoption. As companies continue to scale operations and improve efficiency, direct air capture is expected to play an increasingly vital role in global carbon management and climate mitigation strategies moving forward.