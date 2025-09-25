Vegan Eggs Market: Driving Sustainable and Healthy Food Choices

The global vegan eggs market size was valued at USD 141.3 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 567.5 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7% from 2022 to 2030. The growth of the market is significantly attributed to the increasing consumption and rising awareness regarding plant-based eggs.

As the global population rises, demand for plant-based foods continues to increase. According to the Vegetarian Resource Group, around 2% of Americans were vegans, a figure that is steadily growing. In the U.K., The Vegan Society reported that in 2019, 1.21% of the population identified as vegan, up from 0.46% in 2016. This global shift toward plant-based diets is a major driver of the vegan eggs market.

Additionally, new product launches and regulatory approvals are accelerating industry growth. For instance, Eat Just’s vegan mung bean egg received approval from the European Commission in April 2022, paving the way for expansion across European markets. Similarly, Berlin-based Perfeggt and other players are broadening their presence across key regions.

However, challenges such as high product costs and allergy concerns (particularly soy-based alternatives) limit widespread adoption. Consumers remain price-sensitive, and significant cost differences compared to conventional eggs remain a hurdle. Despite these restraints, algae-based vegan eggs, rich in proteins, amino acids, and natural thickeners, present strong opportunities for innovation and adoption due to their nutritional benefits and favorable texture.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America captured the largest revenue share of over 50.0% in 2021.

By form, the liquid segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 55.0% in 2021.

By distribution channel, the offline segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 85.0% in 2021.

Download a free sample PDF of the Vegan Eggs Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Market Performance

2021 Market Size: USD 141.3 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 567.5 Million

CAGR (2022–2030): 16.7%

North America: Largest market in 2021

Competitive Landscape

The vegan eggs market is still in a nascent phase, characterized by smaller players focusing on innovation, product launches, and partnerships to expand their reach. Mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations are also being leveraged to strengthen market presence.

Nestlé expanded its plant-based portfolio in October 2021 by launching Garden Gourmet vEGGie in Europe.

expanded its plant-based portfolio in October 2021 by launching Garden Gourmet vEGGie in Europe. Eat Just received approval from the European Commission in 2022 to expand its product line across Europe.

received approval from the European Commission in 2022 to expand its product line across Europe. Evo Foods partnered with Ginkgo Bioworks in May 2022 to develop next-generation animal-free egg alternatives.

Key Companies

Eat Just Inc.

Glanbia plc

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc.

EVO Foods

Orgran Foods

ProVeg International

Lovely Day Foods GmbH

Noblegen Inc.

Grupo Mantiqueira

Le Papondu

Atlantic Natural Foods

Explore Horizon Databook – the world’s most comprehensive market intelligence platform by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The vegan eggs market is witnessing strong momentum, fueled by rising veganism, regulatory approvals, and ongoing product innovation. Although challenges such as higher costs and allergy-related concerns remain, advancements in algae-based and novel plant protein formulations are creating new growth avenues. With increasing consumer acceptance of sustainable and animal-free alternatives, the market is poised for robust expansion globally.