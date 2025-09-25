Peracetic Acid Market Growth Accelerates with Expanding Food Safety Demand

The global peracetic acid market was valued at USD 939.3 million in 2024, and is expected to grow to USD 1.4 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2025 to 2030. Rapid urbanization and rising population—crossing 8 billion in 2023—have increased demand for effective water treatment solutions. In this context, peracetic acid plays a key role in disinfection and sanitation applications across multiple sectors.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2024, the North American region held a significant share of the global peracetic acid market, with the U.S. leading the regional share.

Among the different concentration grades, the 5%–15% grade segment dominated in 2024, given its balance of efficacy and tolerability for equipment and surfaces.

In terms of application, disinfectants accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024, driven by strong demand in food, healthcare, and water treatment sectors.

Regarding end uses, the healthcare sector represented a major share in 2024, owing to the use of peracetic acid in sterilizing medical instruments and equipment.

Market Size & Forecast

2024: USD 939.3 million

2030 (projected): USD 1.4 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 6.2%

Regional Insights

North America: Strong regulatory guidelines around sanitation and hygiene, along with increased environmental awareness, fuel adoption in food, healthcare, and water sectors.

S.: Dominant within North America, driven by investments in food safety, hygiene, and eco-friendly disinfectant formulations.

Europe: Strict hygiene and safety regulations across industries, along with environmental policies, support steady uptake of peracetic acid in food, health, and water segments. Germany is expected to exhibit particularly strong growth due to its robust industrial base and rigorous standards.

Asia Pacific: Anticipated to grow significantly. Rapid urbanization, rising demand for safe drinking water, stricter food safety rules, and increasing hygiene awareness contribute to growth. China holds a substantial share in this region, led by expansion in food processing and rising environmental compliance.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

Major players in the peracetic acid market are actively engaging in capacity expansions, product innovations, and strategic partnerships to capture share in emerging markets and address rising demand in food, healthcare, and water treatment sectors. Leading firms focus on improving formulations, optimizing production, and aligning with sustainability goals to maintain competitiveness.

Key Companies

Ecolab

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Solvay

Kemira

Diversey, Inc.

FMC Corporation

Enviro Tech Chemical Services, Inc.

Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

SEITZ GmbH

Some specific recent developments among these firms include:

In November 2024, Ecolab acquired a water management company to strengthen its digital monitoring and water safety solutions across North America.

In July 2024, Kemira acquired the UK reactivation operations of Norit, expanding into activated carbon and enhancing its position in European water treatment applications.

Conclusion

Overall, the peracetic acid market is poised for steady growth from 2025 to 2030, driven by expanding demand in water treatment, healthcare, and food safety sectors. The dominance of the 5%–15% grade reflects its versatility across multiple usage scenarios, while the high-concentration grades are gaining traction in more critical sterilization contexts. Strong regulatory support for sanitation, growing environmental awareness, and industry investments in capacity and innovation underpin the market’s upward trajectory. With leading companies actively expanding portfolios and strategic positioning, the market is likely to become more dynamic and competitive in the coming years.

