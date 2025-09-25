Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market Growth Driven by Rising Demand in Healthcare

The global per diem nurse staffing market was estimated at USD 8.13 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 13.07 billion by 2030, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% over the period 2023-2030. Key growth drivers include strong demand for medical-surgical nurses, greater utilization of staffing agencies, and an increasing shortage of primary care physicians spurring demand for family nurse practitioners.

In 2022, North America accounted for over 50% of global revenue in per diem nurse staffing.

Asia Pacific is forecast to grow at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of about 7.2% during 2023-2030.

Per diem nursing plays a key role in filling immediate staffing needs, compensating for sudden shift cancellations or when other nursing resources (e.g. travel nurses) cannot be engaged. Patient satisfaction and speedier recovery are closely linked to sufficient nurse coverage. Temporary employment of nurses helps healthcare facilities manage overload because nurses may be stretched thin by long shifts and high patient volumes.

An increasing global geriatric population—estimated at 727 million in 2020—is adding pressure on health systems with more cases of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, arthritis, Alzheimer’s disease etc. Employment models that allow daily or short-term staffing via pools or placement agencies help in managing demand surges. Nurses are drawn to per diem roles by flexible scheduling and good compensation. Also, regulatory adjustments (for example licenses being eased during the COVID-19 pandemic in certain countries) have enabled greater mobility for nurses across jurisdictions.

The marketplace is quite fragmented: it contains both large established players and smaller firms. This leads to strong competition, especially among smaller providers seeking to maintain or grow their positions. The high demand from healthcare facilities has driven several firms to adopt strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their hold in the market.

One illustrative example: in 2022, Cross Country Healthcare partnered with the National Black Nurses Association (NBNA) to establish a scholarship fund for Black nurses enrolled in accredited nursing programs in the United States. These scholarships are to be awarded based on academic performance, financial need, and leadership potential.

Cross Country Healthcare

HealthTrust Workforce Solutions

Maxim Healthcare Group

Supplemental Health Care

Accountable Healthcare Staffing

AMN Healthcare

Nurse Staffing LLC

GHR Healthcare

Interim HealthCare Inc.

CareerStaff Unlimited

Conclusion

In summary, the per diem nurse staffing market is on a steady growth path, driven by an ageing global population, chronic disease burden, and healthcare workforce shortages. While North America currently leads in size, Asia Pacific is poised to deliver the highest growth over the coming years. Flexibility in scheduling, regulatory support, and temporary staffing agencies are emerging as critical enablers. Key players that combine scale, strategic partnerships, and strong regional presence are well positioned to benefit most from the evolving landscape.

