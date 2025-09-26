Canada Hotels Market 2030: Understanding Traveler Preferences

The Canada hotel market was valued at USD 42.34 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 68.56 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2025 to 2030. The Canadian hotel industry is influenced by macroeconomic conditions, tourism trends, and evolving traveler expectations. Over the past two decades, the market has seen cycles of growth and disruption, with significant impacts from the global financial crisis of 2008 and, more recently, the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite these challenges, the sector has shown remarkable resilience, with periods of recovery marked by increased investment, rising demand from both leisure and corporate travelers, and renewed confidence in the tourism industry.

In 2024, Canada witnessed a strong resurgence in international tourism, attracting over 25 million visitors—nearing pre-pandemic levels. This recovery was fueled by Canada’s reputation as a safe, eco-conscious destination offering a variety of experiences, from luxury urban stays to immersive nature adventures. Major cities like Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary saw high hotel occupancy rates, supported by both events and leisure travel. In addition, boutique and eco-friendly accommodations in regions such as British Columbia and the Yukon experienced growth. The hospitality sector’s total revenue reached approximately USD 7.08 billion, reflecting both domestic and international demand. Looking to 2025 and beyond, Canada’s tourism industry is expected to continue expanding, focusing on sustainability, cultural experiences, and personalized travel to attract a global audience.

Canada’s hotel industry also saw a rise in its average daily rate (ADR), which reached USD 150.00 in 2024, an increase of 4.3% from the previous year. This growth in ADR contributed to higher revenue per available room (RevPAR), even as occupancy levels remained stable. The boost in room rates was largely driven by the strong demand from individual business travelers during weekdays, although group bookings and weekend stays showed slower recovery.

Sustainability has become a significant focus for Canada’s hotel industry. Eco-friendly practices have been integrated into operations, including energy-efficient designs, waste reduction programs, and offering carbon-neutral stays. Establishments like Fogo Island Inn and Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge are leading the way by combining luxury experiences with environmental responsibility. The rise of eco-tourism in destinations such as British Columbia’s Great Bear Rainforest further emphasizes the demand for nature-based, sustainable travel experiences. Moving forward into 2025, the industry is expected to intensify its commitment to green initiatives, incorporating smart technologies for energy and water conservation, and obtaining eco-certifications like LEED, positioning Canada as a leader in sustainable hospitality.

Key Market Trends & Insights

By Price Range: The midscale segment accounted for the largest share, representing about 49.43% of revenue in 2024. These hotels offer a balance of affordability and comfort, with amenities such as free Wi-Fi, breakfast, and convenient locations near transportation hubs or tourist attractions. As both domestic and international travel rebounded, many travelers sought value and consistency, which midscale hotels provide. The expansion of branded midscale chains across urban and suburban areas has contributed to their dominance in the market.

By Ownership Model: Independent hotels captured the largest revenue share, accounting for 63.76% of the market in 2024. These properties often offer a unique, culturally rich experience, which appeals to travelers seeking authenticity. Independent hotels are especially prominent in popular tourist areas, boutique settings, or rural regions where chain hotels have less presence. The rise of online booking platforms and the ability of independent hotels to leverage strong customer reviews have helped them maintain a leading share of the market.

By Booking Mode: Bookings through online travel agents (OTAs) represented 57.01% of the market share in 2024. OTAs provide a centralized platform where users can compare prices, read reviews, and instantly book accommodations. Their strong marketing reach, mobile-friendly interfaces, and integration with other travel services such as flights and car rentals have increased their popularity. Many independent hotels partner with OTAs to boost visibility and drive bookings, reinforcing the central role of these platforms in the market.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 42.34 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 68.56 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 8.5%

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Several key players are active in the Canada hotel market, implementing strategies such as expansions and partnerships to enhance their presence and reach. These initiatives play a vital role in propelling market growth, as companies continue to innovate and adapt to shifting consumer demands and preferences.

Key Players

Marriott International, Inc.

Accor S.A.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

Coast Hotels Limited.

Atlific Hotels.

Silver Hotel Group

Four Seasons Hotels Limited

Hyatt Corporation

Wyndham Hotel Management, Inc.

Hilton

Conclusion

The Canada hotel market is expected to experience significant growth, driven by a recovery in international tourism, rising demand for sustainable and personalized travel experiences, and the ongoing expansion of midscale and independent hotel segments. With a projected CAGR of 8.5% from 2025 to 2030, the market is on a robust upward trajectory. As sustainability becomes an even greater priority and digital platforms continue to shape the way travelers book accommodations, Canada’s hotel industry is well-positioned for continued expansion and innovation in the coming years.