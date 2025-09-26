Generative AI Market Growth: The Surge in Media and Entertainment

The global generative AI market was valued at USD 16.87 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 109.37 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 37.6% from 2025 to 2030. The increasing adoption of generative AI technologies—such as super-resolution, text-to-image, and text-to-video conversion—along with the need to modernize workflows, is fueling demand across industries.

This growth reflects a broader shift toward AI-powered solutions aimed at boosting operational efficiency and driving innovation. A notable development includes Microsoft Corporation’s launch of Visual ChatGPT in March 2023, which enables users to interact with ChatGPT via graphical user interfaces, integrating multiple visual foundation models.

Generative AI leverages both unsupervised and supervised learning for diverse applications. Unsupervised models are used for spam filtering, image compression, and denoising visual data, while supervised models play a pivotal role in medical imaging and classification. Key sectors adopting these technologies include BFSI, healthcare, automotive and transportation, IT and telecom, and media and entertainment. Generative AI continues to be instrumental in idea generation, problem-solving, product development, and enhancing the efficiency and quality of content creation.

The increasing availability of cloud storage solutions has significantly propelled generative AI development. Cloud infrastructure supports scalable AI model training without requiring significant upfront investment. It also enables global teams to collaborate effectively, offers secure storage for sensitive AI projects, and promotes innovation with access to pre-trained models and APIs. This, in turn, facilitates faster development cycles and enhances organizational agility.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest revenue share of 40.8% in 2024, driven by substantial investments and a robust ecosystem of tech firms and research institutions. The region has seen widespread adoption in healthcare, finance, and entertainment for productivity and innovation.

Software was the leading component segment, accounting for 64.2% of the market share in 2024. Its growth is driven by rising fraud concerns, overestimated capabilities, and data privacy issues. Generative AI software is seeing increasing application across fashion, media, and transportation due to evolving machine learning capabilities.

Transformers dominated the technology segment in 2024, attributed to their proficiency in handling large datasets and solving complex problems. Their self-attention mechanisms allow them to excel in NLP, image recognition, and pattern learning.

Media and entertainment was the top end-use segment in 2024, using generative AI for content creation, audience engagement, and personalized recommendations. These tools are enabling the development of immersive visuals, music generation, and interactive storytelling.

Computer vision emerged as a fast-growing application segment, widely used in healthcare, automotive, and retail for functions such as medical imaging, autonomous driving, and inventory monitoring.

Large language models (LLMs) continued to dominate by model type in 2024, excelling in tasks such as content creation, customer service, and analytics. Built on vast datasets and complex architectures, LLMs offer contextually relevant and coherent outputs.

Model builders are a key customer segment, focusing on creating and refining advanced AI architectures. Their work underpins the development of foundational models, helping enhance efficiency, scalability, and model accuracy.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 16.87 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 109.37 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 37.6%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Prominent players in the generative AI market include Adobe, Amazon Web Services (AWS), D-ID, Genie AI Ltd., and Google LLC. These companies are expanding their market presence through strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Amazon Web Services, Inc. offers Amazon Bedrock, a suite of pre-trained foundational models for generative AI applications. It provides businesses with APIs and scalable infrastructure to build chatbots, summarize content, and generate images efficiently.

offers Amazon Bedrock, a suite of pre-trained foundational models for generative AI applications. It provides businesses with APIs and scalable infrastructure to build chatbots, summarize content, and generate images efficiently. Google LLC is advancing generative AI with products like Bard and Gemini, which integrate into platforms such as Google Workspace. Google emphasizes ethical AI development and continues to expand the use of generative AI in enterprise and consumer environments.

Key Players

Adobe

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

D-ID

Genie AI Ltd.

Google LLC

IBM

Microsoft

MOSTLY AI Inc.

Rephrase.ai

Synthesia

Conclusion

The global generative AI market is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by technological advancements, increasing enterprise adoption, and supportive infrastructure like cloud computing. With widespread use across sectors such as media, healthcare, and finance, generative AI is transforming how organizations innovate and operate. As AI tools become more sophisticated—particularly with the rise of LLMs, computer vision, and transformer models—companies are investing heavily in R&D, partnerships, and scalable cloud solutions to maintain competitive advantage. With a CAGR of 37.6% from 2025 to 2030, the market is poised for significant expansion, creating ample opportunities for both existing players and new entrants in the AI ecosystem.