Pest Control Service Market Expands with Demand in Residential Segments

The global pest control services market was valued at USD 22.64 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 34.30 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% over the period from 2024 to 2030. Growth is being driven by increasing demand for pest management in industrial, residential, and commercial spaces in order to maintain hygienic conditions.

Key Market Trends & Insights and Market Size & Forecast

Regionally, North America led the market in 2023 in terms of revenue.

Among countries, the United States is expected to show the highest growth rate between 2024 and 2030.

By type of pest, insects accounted for the largest share in 2023 (42.4%).

The residential segment is projected to be the fastest growing in the forecast period.

The expansion is supported by continuous R&D in pest-control technologies, rising public awareness of health risks from pests, government initiatives promoting cleanliness, and technological advancements.

Environmental concerns are steering use toward more eco-friendly options such as biocides instead of traditional pesticides. The need to prevent pest-borne diseases including viral, bacterial illnesses, malaria, and dengue (especially those transmitted by mosquitoes) is boosting demand. Property damage caused by pests and the importance of safe, healthy living and working environments are also key motivators. Stricter regulations in workplaces, food production, hospitality, and agricultural sectors further strengthen demand.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The pest control services market is highly competitive, with major players focusing on expanding their service area and boosting capabilities through mergers and acquisitions. Key firms are investing in innovation centers, clean-technology solutions, and partnerships to enhance their offerings and market reach.

Key Companies

Major companies in the global pest control services industry include:

Rentokil Initial plc

Rollins, Inc.

The ServiceMaster Company, LLC

Anticimex

Arrow Exterminators

Asante Inc.

Dodson Pest Control, Inc.

Ecolab

Massey Services, Inc.

Sanix

Recent developments include an acquisition in June 2024, when Anchor Pest Control acquired A-Ablaze Pest Control, enhancing its residential and commercial service portfolio. Also in June 2024, one company opened a new Innovation Center emphasizing research, testing, training, and technology for pest control. In March 2024, another firm became the official pest control partner of a major sports league in the U.S., reinforcing its commitment to both consumers and community visibility.

Conclusion

Overall, the pest control services market is poised for solid growth through 2030, underpinned by rising public health awareness, regulatory pressures, and increasing demand from both residential and commercial sectors. Innovation in pest control methods, eco-friendly solutions, and strategic moves by leading companies are expected to shape the competitive landscape. Those firms able to effectively integrate regulatory compliance, technological advancement, and service expansion are likely to gain the strongest positions in this growing market.

