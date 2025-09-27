Softaken Introduces User-Friendly Freeware Excel Password Remover for Windows Systems

NEW YORK, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Softaken, a leading software developer with a strong foothold in the field of data security and accessibility, today announced the launch of its new product, Freeware Excel Password Remover. This new tool is specially designed for Windows users and is being made available absolutely free of cost.

This software is a boon for professionals, students, and business users who frequently encounter password-protected Excel files and find it difficult to quickly access the required data.

Key Features

Easy to use: Users without any technical expertise can also use this tool.

100% Free: This freeware tool can be downloaded and installed at no cost.

Fast and Secure: The password removal process is completed in a matter of seconds, and the original Excel data is kept safe.

Windows Compatible: Works successfully on all major versions of Windows (Windows 11, 10, 8, 7, etc.)

Flexible and reliable: No matter how complex the password is, this tool is able to unlock the file with high accuracy.

Statement from Softaken:

As stated by a Softaken Software official

“Our goal has always been to provide users with solutions that not only solve their problems but also save them time and resources. Freeware Excel Password Remover is a step in that direction. Everyone who uses Excel files in their regular work life will find this tool helpful, in our opinion.”

Availability:

Softaken Software official website now offers an instant installation for their Freeware Excel Password Remover. No registration & fee-based license is required.

Company Introduction:

Softaken is a popular IT software company with a long experience in data management, password recovery, and email migration. The company wants to provide users with software that is reliable, affordable, and safe.

Contact:

Softaken Software

Official website: www.softaken.com

Website: https://www.softaken.com/freeware-excel-password-remover

Email: support@softaken.com