Breaking New Ground through Long-Termism: RX China’s Localized Approach to Sustainable Development

China, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Amid escalating global economic uncertainties, shifting geopolitical currents, and the accelerating convergence of energy challenges and technological transformation, the world is navigating a period of profound complexity. As industries worldwide seek answers to the question of how to thrive while adapting to changes and driving meaningful transformation, the exhibitions industry is evolving beyond traditional trade platforms to assume the roles of “industry enabler” and “ecosystem architect.”

The global event organizer RX leverages a network spanning 25 countries to create a worldwide industrial connection system. Annually, RX hosts 40+ trade shows in China, forming a strategic framework that deeply serves local industries and international communities.

RX’s parent company, RELX, ranks among the top 10 companies in the FTSE 100 Index, delivering over 1000% shareholder returns since 2009 and earning MSCI ESG AAA ratings for 9 consecutive years.

A commitment to long-termism lies at the core of its growth strategy, guiding RX to consistently pursue forward-looking strategic planning and development in China. This growth trajectory exemplifies the localized implementation of the “Triple Bottom Line” principle—integrating environmental responsibility and sustainability into the corporate DNA while pursuing economic returns.

Through initiatives such as creating Green & Sustainable Zones, hosting industry decarbonization forums, operating a cross-sector knowledge-sharing platform for sustainability, and promoting international cooperation, RX has built a sustainable development ecosystem that aligns economic, environmental, and social values—building business opportunities, facilitating industry low-carbon transformation, and generating a positive cycle through social responsibility programs, including talent development.

(Note: The “Triple Bottom Line” principle, proposed by UK scholar John Elkington, emphasizes balanced development across economic performance, environmental protection, and social responsibility.)

As Michael Cheng, President of RX Greater China, emphasized in a recent interview by HBR-China: “The ultimate value of exhibitions lies in breaking through the ‘traffic mindset’ and serving as the infrastructure for long-term industry growth.”

The essence of creating long-term value is to solve real problems for users, build growth pathways for companies, consolidate industry consensus, and inject economic vitality into markets—ultimately generating a positive loop that drives socio-economic development.

Amid heightened business volatility, RX adheres to the principle of “staying committed to doing what’s “right” and embedding ESG concepts deeply into local operations. This approach not only achieved a robust 8% global growth in the first half of 2025 but also demonstrated that sustainable development and business value creation can coexist synergistically.

Such forward-looking strategic planning is key to RELX’s consistent leadership in industry transformation.

Michael Cheng, President, RX Greater China

Acting as a “Catalyst” for Sustainability

Sustainable development is a shared goal across all industries. At RX’s events this year, the company has actively played a role in promoting this agenda. From the “PCHi 2025 Sustainability Zone” at Personal Care and Homecare Ingredients 2025 (PCHi 2025), to the industry-embraced “Lightening the Future” theme at WEPACK 2025, to the “Sustainable Packaging Innovation Display Area ” at the 20th ALUMINIUM CHINA and the specially curated “Sustainable Development Path for the Automotive Industry” series at the 20th AMTS, RX continues to act as both a participant and driver of sustainability across diverse sectors.

Behind these initiatives lies RX’s firm commitment to working together with enterprises to advance sustainability goals. In the RELX SDG Customer Awards 2025, the German company Beiersdorf nominated by RX was the winner. The group has collaborated closely with multiple RX exhibitions in China, focusing on two critical areas—cosmetic ingredient R&D and packaging innovation—co-creating practical models for sustainable development.

Sustainability is becoming a global consensus, and the growing willingness of end consumers to pay a green premium is the strongest evidence of this trend. Michael Cheng emphasized: “Seeing firsthand the tangible efforts made across industries to advance sustainability strengthens our resolve to partner with long-termist companies and inject real momentum into sustainable development. We are actively building cross-sector value connections—whether it’s circular packaging for cosmetics, or our sister company Elsevier supporting green building initiatives through academic content. —each step reinforcing the foundation for sustainable growth.”

Building an Industry Ecosystem that Generates Lasting Value

Within RX’s sustainability framework, if empowering industries continuously is seen as the “horizontal axis” of development, then building an ecosystem of lasting value serves as the “vertical axis” supporting the future. These axes intersect to create a clear blueprint for RX’s path toward sustainable development.

Humanoid Robots showcased at NEPCON China 2025

At this stage, nurturing and scaling emerging and future industries has become a top priority in China’s industrial transformation. Responding to this local demand, RX actively serves as a central hub for industry ecosystems. For example, the 91st China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF) featured a “special zone for medical robotics” and “AI-powered healthcare event,” while the 32nd NEPCON China introduced Humanoid Robot CoreParts Disassembly Zone and Automotive Electronics & Low-Altitude-Flying Core Components Disassembly Zone. These initiatives showcase RX’s hands-on engagement in building vibrant industry ecosystems.

CMEF launched a 365-day OtO health and wellness carnival

“Whether through our business matchmaking services to facilitate collaboration and transactions, or via digital platforms enabling high-value connections 365 days a year, our mission remains steadfast: to build business models that balance societal well-being, environmental stewardship, and commercial value,” added by Michael Cheng.

Within an industry ecosystem, the value of products and services are not limited to functional value alone. If we define product value as the sum of functional value, emotional value, and asset value. Accordingly, RX continuously upgrades its exhibition offerings while optimizing service systems and customer toolsets. Its intelligent matchmaking system allows companies to accurately target suppliers and access vast resources across the supply chain with a single click. Online product showcases eliminate time and location constraints, enabling seamless demand connections and ongoing negotiations. Data analytics tools empower exhibitors with insights into purchase trends, supporting informed, strategic decisions.

“We reject short-term traffic-driven thinking. Instead, we focus on ensuring that customers, partners, supply chains, and urban economies benefit over the long term,” Michael Cheng emphasized. RX aspires to be a creator of long-term value, guided by sustainability principles, empowering stakeholders for enduring impact. Moreover, RX is committed to achieving sustainable development amid uncertainty, actively fostering cross-border dialogue, connecting supply chain partners, and generating business opportunities. These efforts underscore that the true significance of exhibitions lies in solving client challenges and creating value for the world.

Creating a Win-Win Ecosystem for All Stakeholders

In every industry, a focus on people is central to sustainability. Guided by the “Triple Bottom Line Theory” principle, RX pays attention to all relevant stakeholders, including participants across the supply chain and its own talent pool.

“Neglecting any stakeholder group risks weakening industrial momentum,” noted Michael Cheng. “Meeting the sustainability needs of diverse groups relies on co-creation, win-win strategies, and decisions grounded in inclusivity and diversity.”

Against the backdrop of economic globalization, Chinese companies are increasingly going out. According to the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, over 23,000 Chinese enterprises participated in overseas exhibitions during the first seven months of 2025. Over the past two years, RX has successfully launched several Chinese brand exhibitions in emerging overseas markets. For example, tHIS ASEAN 2025 first held in Malaysia not only provided Chinese enterprises a bridge to international markets but also strengthened healthcare cooperation along the Belt and Road.

tHIS ASEAN 2025 successfully held in Malaysia in June

WEPACK SOUTHEAST ASIA 2025 successfully held in Indonesia in July

As service-oriented platforms, exhibitions embody sustainability by fostering inclusive environments. NEPCON ASIA 2024 and Automotive World China 2024(AWC 2024) pioneered six major inclusive initiatives, offering domestic and international exhibitors and attendees convenient and enriching experiences. These efforts earned recognition as Best Practice in Sustainability by The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) in 2025.

Talent, as the core driver of business development, is a primary focus of RX’s long-term investments. RX has established a comprehensive, lifecycle-spanning learning and development system to support talent growth. Michael Cheng emphasized: “We aim to cultivate not just the execution layer, but the future leaders of industry. Our business investment encompasses both exhibitions and our people. Talent is RX’s longest-term investment. Equipping them with future-ready skills and career pathways benefits both their personal growth and the company’s enduring competitiveness, forming the cornerstone of sustainable enterprise.” This exemplifies the synergy between talent development and corporate sustainability.

Michael Cheng (first from left) and colleagues at the RX China AI Marketing Competition 2025

In the business world, fluctuations and uncertainty are constant challenges that test every company’s strategic resolve. Looking ahead, Michael Cheng stated: “The future of sustainable development is not a passive endpoint—it is a blueprint we co-create. When all industries unite under this vision, working collectively with wisdom and effort, the prospect of sustainable growth is no longer distant—it is becoming a tangible reality.”