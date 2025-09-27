Kapoor Sales Expands PBT Granules Supply with VALOX™ 420SEO, DR51, and 30% Glass Filled Grades for Automotive and Electrical Use

New Delhi, India, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Kapoor Sales, one of India’s reputed engineering polymer suppliers, is expanding its national footprint as authorized distributors of PBT granules, supporting diverse sectors such as automotive, electronics, and consumer goods manufacturing. With a wide inventory of VALOX™ grades from SABIC, the company ensures fast and reliable delivery across industries seeking durable and thermally stable materials.

The company has strengthened its supply of pbt dana, including both natural and glass-filled options. Known for high mechanical strength, low moisture absorption, and dimensional stability, PBT dana from Kapoor Sales is suitable for intricate components that demand tight tolerances and long-term performance.

Manufacturers looking for reliable pc pbt granules will find Kapoor Sales a dependable source for blends that combine toughness with chemical resistance. These compounds are especially effective in applications such as switchgear, auto connectors, and electrical insulation housings.

As one of the preferred suppliers of valox pbt resin, Kapoor Sales stocks premium grades like VALOX™ DR51, VALOX™ 325, and VALOX™ 420SE0, which are widely used in flame-retardant, glass-reinforced, and unfilled applications. These resins are engineered for high heat environments and offer excellent moldability.

Top Grades Offered:

VALOX 325

VALOX DR51

VALOX DR48

VALOX 420

VALOX 420SE0

VALOX 420SEO

DR51 SABIC

30% GF FR PBT

15% GF FR PBT

VALOX 357

VALOX 357X

Customers across India rely on Kapoor Sales for high-quality pbt granules that meet international manufacturing standards. From PBT natural to 15% and 30% GF flame retardant variants like VALOX™ 357X and VALOX™ 420SEO, the company’s offerings cater to evolving market demands for performance and compliance.

“Our goal is to deliver not just materials, but trust and technical excellence,” said a spokesperson at Kapoor Sales. “With an extensive range of VALOX™ PBT resins in stock, we help our customers meet stringent quality, strength, and safety standards with ease.”

For more information or to request a quote, visit: https://www.kapoorsales.com/pbt-granules.php

About Kapoor Sales Corporation:

Based in New Delhi, Kapoor Sales is a leading distributor of engineering plastics, offering a wide selection of PC, PBT, PC-ABS, and specialty resin grades. With a commitment to quality, transparency, and customer support, Kapoor Sales has built long-standing relationships with OEMs and component manufacturers across India. The company maintains ready inventory and provides technical guidance to ensure smooth material sourcing for every industry.

Kapoor Sales Corporation

J-424, 1st Floor,

Shankar Road,

New Rajinder Nagar,

New Delhi -110060

Phone: 9899074747