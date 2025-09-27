National Store LLC Launches Canon MAXIFY GX2040 to Power UAE’s Smart, Sustainable Workspaces

DUBAI, UAE, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — In a continued effort to support the UAE’s thriving SME sector and remote workforce, National Store LLC, the exclusive distributor of Canon in the UAE, proudly announces the availability of the Canon MAXIFY GX2040, a compact 4-in-1 MegaTank printer designed for high-efficiency, low-cost, and eco-conscious office printing.

With its refillable ink tank system, smart connectivity, and robust performance, this Canon printer offers an ideal printing solution for small businesses, educators, freelancers, and hybrid professionals in the UAE, seeking to streamline operations without compromising on quality or sustainability.

Built for the New Era of Work

As digital transformation accelerates across the UAE, more businesses are embracing agile, tech-enabled work environments. The Canon MAXIFY GX2040 addresses this shift with:

Exceptional Page Yields – Print up to 3,000 mono and 3,000 colour pages per set of ink

– Print up to 3,000 mono and 3,000 colour pages per set of ink All-in-One Convenience – Print, copy, scan, and fax from one compact device

– Print, copy, scan, and fax from one compact device High-Speed Output – Up to 15 images per minute (B/W) and 10 ipm (Colour)

– Up to 15 images per minute (B/W) and 10 ipm (Colour) Wireless & Cloud Printing – Seamlessly print from smart devices via Wi-Fi, Canon PRINT App, AirPrint, and more

– Seamlessly print from smart devices via Wi-Fi, Canon PRINT App, AirPrint, and more Eco-Friendly Design – Energy-efficient with reduced plastic waste thanks to refillable MegaTank technology

With support for multiple paper types, automatic duplex printing, and a 35-sheet ADF, the GX2040 is ready to handle complex workloads in small office spaces or remote work setups.

Enabling Sustainable Growth Across UAE Businesses

Through this launch, National Store LLC reinforces its mission to equip UAE businesses with reliable, sustainable technology that matches the pace of today’s fast-changing work environments.

“The Canon MAXIFY GX2040 printer reflects our commitment to supporting the UAE’s business landscape with solutions that are smart, scalable, and environmentally responsible,” said the PR Team at National Store LLC. “We’re proud to offer this Canon printer in the UAE to entrepreneurs, SMEs, and remote professionals who need performance without compromise.”

Now Available Across the UAE

The Canon MAXIFY GX2040 is available across National Store LLC’s retail outlets, authorised dealers, and leading electronics retailers throughout the UAE. For business or volume enquiries, customers are encouraged to contact the National Store LLC directly.

About National Store LLC

National Store LLC is a trusted name in the UAE for distributing Canon products, offering a full range of photography and videography solutions. With a commitment to providing exceptional customer service and the latest Canon technologies, the National Store LLC is dedicated to supporting photographers at every level.

Contact Number: +971 4 353 5365

Email ID: info@nationalstore.ae

Website: https://nationalstore.ae/