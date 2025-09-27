PowerPlastics Pool Covers: Leading the Way in Safer, Smarter, and More Sustainable Pools

CAPE TOWN, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — PowerPlastics Pool Covers, South Africa’s trusted name in pool safety and sustainability, has announced its mission and vision for the future as it continues to revolutionise the pool cover industry.

PowerPlastics Pool Covers is establishing new standards for quality with the audacious goal of being the largest and most successful pool cover company in South Africa by market share. Leading the way in kid safety and environmentally friendly pool solutions, the company provides the greatest after-sales support, quality, and service.

According to PowerPlastics Pool Covers, pools ought to be joyful spaces rather than hazardous or wasteful. Their goals are to save lives, conserve resources, and provide pool covers that blend sustainability, style, and safety.

PowerPlastics Pool Covers is a privately held firm with about 55 employees throughout South Africa, ranging from sales and support personnel to knowledgeable installers who share the company’s values and goals.

Why Cover a Pool?

The benefits of a pool cover go far beyond aesthetics:

Safety: Use the well-known Solid Safety Cover to keep kids and pets from drowning.

• Sustainability: Save water, electricity, and chemicals by reducing evaporation by 98%.

• Style: Upgrade your outdoor living area with a custom pool cover that fits your way of life.

For homeowners looking for specific performance, PowerPlastics Pool Covers offers a range of GeoBubble covers:

EnergyGuard: Lowers chemical use and saves up to 50% on power.

Lowers chemical use and saves up to 50% on power. Sol+Guard: Provides up to 8°C of natural pool heating.

Provides up to 8°C of natural pool heating. Thermal GeoBubble: Preserves heat while using less chemicals.

Simple and Transparent Process

PowerPlastics Pool Covers makes ordering a pool cover a stress-free experience. Clients receive step-by-step guidance to guarantee the ideal fit, from an indicative estimate to manufacture and installation. With most orders completed within 5–7 working days, the process is both efficient and professional. To learn more about our products, visit our website at https://powerplastics.co.za/

About PowerPlastics Pool Covers:

With 30 years of experience, PowerPlastics Pool Covers is the oldest pool cover producer in South Africa. Their superior products, design know-how, high-quality service, and hands-on pool maintenance set them apart in the business. They place a high importance on the customer experience, making sure that past clients come back time and time again, and providing exceptional after-sales care.