Online Travel Agencies Market 2030: Top Players Shaping the Future

Global Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) Market Overview

The global online travel agencies (OTAs) market was valued at USD 612.95 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 1,003.13 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is being fueled by the rising penetration of the internet, increased use of smartphones, and a growing consumer preference for convenient, self-service travel booking solutions.

Online travel agencies provide a broad array of services, including flight reservations, accommodations, transportation options, and tour packages, positioning them as comprehensive platforms for travelers. Key industry players continue to evolve through personalized service offerings and user-friendly digital interfaces. Although the market experienced a sharp decline during the COVID-19 pandemic due to widespread travel restrictions, it has shown a strong recovery—driven by domestic travel growth and accelerated digital transformation. The outlook for the OTA market remains positive, with steady growth expected in the years ahead.

Post-Pandemic Recovery Driving Growth

The OTA industry is benefitting significantly from the post-pandemic revival in global travel. According to UN Tourism, international tourism rebounded to 99% of pre-pandemic levels in 2024, with 1.4 billion international tourist arrivals, reflecting an 11% increase from 2023. This resurgence is mainly driven by eased travel restrictions, a surge in pent-up travel demand, and growing traveler confidence. OTAs have played a crucial role in this recovery, offering seamless digital platforms for booking various travel services and adapting to the preferences of tech-savvy consumers.

Rising Travel Spending and Demand

Another key factor supporting OTA market expansion is the increase in both domestic and international travel expenditures. The World Travel and Tourism Council reported that international visitor spending rose 11.6% year-over-year to reach USD 1.9 trillion, while domestic tourism spending climbed to USD 5.3 trillion, marking a 5.4% increase. These trends indicate a sustained global enthusiasm for travel, across both international and national markets.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Europe led the global market in 2024, accounting for 31.87% of the overall market share.

The United States emerged as the top-performing national market in 2024.

By traveler type, leisure travelers represented the largest segment, holding 63.17% of the market share in 2024.

In terms of services, the transportation bookings segment dominated the market with a 41% share in 2024.

Regarding booking platforms, mobile-based (app) bookings led the market with a 52.19% share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast Summary

2024 Market Size : USD 612.95 Billion

: USD 612.95 Billion 2030 Market Forecast : USD 1,003.13 Billion

: USD 1,003.13 Billion CAGR (2025–2030) : 8.6%

: 8.6% North America: Identified as the largest regional market in 2024

Competitive Landscape and Key Player Insights

Leading companies in the OTA market are adopting a variety of strategic initiatives—including expansions, collaborations, and partnerships—to strengthen their global footprint and expand their service portfolios. These efforts are instrumental in driving market growth and meeting the evolving expectations of a digitally engaged customer base.

Major Players in the OTA Market Include:

Expedia, Inc

Booking Holdings Inc.

MAKEMYTRIP PVT. LTD.

Airbnb, Inc.

Trip.com

Tongcheng Travel

Tripadvisor LLC

Webjet

eDreams ODIGEO

Despegar

Conclusion

The global online travel agencies market is on a strong upward trajectory, driven by digital adoption, consumer demand for convenience, and a robust post-pandemic travel rebound. With international tourism nearing full recovery and both domestic and international travel spending on the rise, OTAs are well-positioned to meet modern travelers’ expectations. Backed by a solid CAGR of 8.6% from 2025 to 2030, and supported by innovative strategies from leading players, the industry is poised for sustainable, long-term growth.