Organic Fertilizers Market 2030: Market Poised for $18.8 Billion by 2030

Global Organic Fertilizers Market Overview

The global organic fertilizers market was valued at USD 12.6 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 18.80 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2025 to 2030. The market’s growth is primarily attributed to rising public awareness of the harmful effects of synthetic chemicals on both human health and the environment.

This shift is further driven by the growing global preference for organic food, which has led to increased adoption of organic agricultural practices. Organic fertilizers, typically derived from plant, animal, or mineral-based sources, play a central role in this transition. Common plant-based materials include compost, soybean meal, alfalfa meal, and seaweed, while animal-based sources comprise manure, bone meal, blood meal, and fish meal.

Environmental and Agronomic Benefits

Support from regulatory bodies at both regional and international levels is also encouraging the use of organic fertilizers. These products contribute to carbon sequestration in soil, help reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and improve overall soil health. In doing so, they promote better crop yields and reduce dependence on chemical inputs. Additionally, organic fertilizers enhance soil microbial activity, which improves nutrient availability and supports plant growth. As they are free of synthetic chemicals, they also pose a lower risk of environmental pollution.

Order a free sample PDF of the Organic Fertilizers Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Challenges Facing the Market

Despite the growing demand, the organic fertilizers market faces certain challenges. One major issue is their lower efficiency compared to chemical fertilizers, particularly in delivering immediate results. For instance, in countries like Vietnam, which are highly vulnerable to climate change, many farmers are reluctant to rely solely on organic inputs. Instead, a blended approach—using both organic and chemical fertilizers—is common to optimize crop productivity.

Other challenges include the limited infrastructure for organic waste management, which makes it difficult to maintain a steady and high-quality supply of raw materials. Moreover, the distribution networks for organic fertilizers are generally underdeveloped compared to conventional fertilizers, which can limit accessibility for farmers in certain regions.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific led the global market in 2024 with a 34.0% revenue share.

China emerged as the largest manufacturer and consumer of organic fertilizers, supported by a broad base of small- and large-scale producers.

By crop type, the cereals & grains segment held the largest share, contributing 41% of total market revenue in 2024.

By source, animal-based products dominated the market in 2024.

By form, the dry organic fertilizers segment accounted for the largest market share.

Market Size & Forecast Summary

2024 Market Size : USD 12.6 Million

: USD 12.6 Million 2030 Projected Market Size : USD 18.80 Million

: USD 18.80 Million CAGR (2025–2030) : 6.7%

: 6.7% Asia Pacific: Largest regional market in 2024

Key Organic Fertilizers Company Insights

The organic fertilizers market is supported by a mix of established companies and emerging players focused on sustainability and innovation. Leading firms are investing in R&D, sustainable practices, and supply chain optimization to meet rising global demand.

Company Highlights:

PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur (Pupuk Kaltim) is a prominent Indonesian fertilizer producer under the state-owned PT Pupuk Indonesia. Established in 1977, it specializes in urea, ammonia, and NPK fertilizers. The company is committed to innovation and sustainability, supporting both local and international agricultural productivity.

Lallemand Inc., founded in 1895 and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, develops and markets yeasts, bacteria, and derivatives across sectors such as plant care, baking, brewing, and pharmaceuticals. With more than 45 production sites and operations in over 50 countries, Lallemand emphasizes research-driven and sustainable solutions.

Leading Companies in the Organic Fertilizers Market:

PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur

Lallemand Inc.

T Stanes & Company Limited

Madras Fertilizers Limited

Cropmate Fertilizers Sdn Bhd

Midwestern BioAg

Biostar Renewables, LLC

NatureSafe

Biolchim Spa

Rizobacter Argentina S.A.

National Fertilizers Limited

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.

String Bio

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

Agrinos

Biomax Naturals

Symborg (Corteva Agriscience)

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global organic fertilizers market is on a path of steady growth, fueled by increasing health and environmental awareness, the shift toward organic farming, and support from regulatory frameworks. With a projected CAGR of 6.7% between 2025 and 2030, the market is expected to grow significantly, reaching USD 18.80 million by 2030.

Despite facing challenges related to efficiency, supply chain logistics, and distribution infrastructure, the market’s fundamentals remain strong. Advancements in organic waste management, improvements in distribution networks, and government initiatives promoting sustainable agriculture are expected to help overcome these barriers. As both consumer demand and environmental regulations continue to evolve, organic fertilizers are well-positioned to become a central component of future farming practices.