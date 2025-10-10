Nickel Pig Iron Market 2030: Building the Future with NPI

The global nickel pig iron (NPI) market was valued at USD 18.58 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 23.79 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2025 to 2030. NPI is a low-cost, high-impurity nickel alloy primarily used in stainless steel production, and it is expected to continue serving as a key alternative to refined nickel, especially in China and Indonesia.

Market growth is expected to be supported by the abundance of laterite ore reserves and the expansion of smelting capacities. Pricing trends are likely to be affected by Indonesian export policies and fluctuations in global stainless steel demand. Additionally, environmental concerns and the need to lower the carbon footprint in industrial processes are expected to shape future investments in NPI processing technologies.

NPI is primarily a low-grade ferro-nickel alloy utilized in the stainless steel sector due to its cost efficiency when compared to Class 1 refined nickel. Its production is centered around laterite nickel ore, which is largely sourced from Indonesia and the Philippines—two countries with vast reserves and the infrastructure to support large-scale smelting operations. The increasing role of NPI in the global supply chain has significantly reduced reliance on traditional high-purity nickel, particularly in meeting China’s stainless steel demand, where the country remains both the largest producer and consumer.

The global NPI market is poised to evolve in response to changing supply dynamics, regulatory frameworks, and technological advancements. With Indonesia’s ban on nickel ore exports, the country is expected to retain its leading position in NPI production by boosting investments in domestic processing facilities. Simultaneously, advancements in smelting technologies are expected to increase efficiency and reduce the environmental impact associated with NPI manufacturing.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the nickel pig iron market in 2024, accounting for 79% of global revenue. This dominance stems from strong stainless steel demand and the presence of major production hubs. Indonesia and China together accounted for over 95% of global NPI output in 2023, solidifying the region’s leadership in the market.

By end use, the consumer goods segment led the market with a 38.2% revenue share in 2024. This segment, which includes products such as kitchenware, home appliances, and decorative stainless steel items, is expected to show consistent demand. Rising disposable incomes and growing preference for durable, corrosion-resistant materials will continue to boost stainless steel consumption, thereby supporting NPI demand. The expanding middle-class population, especially in Asia, is a key driver.

By grade, the medium-grade NPI segment held the largest market share in 2024, at 52.5%. This type of NPI, generally containing 8–12% nickel, strikes a balance between cost and performance for stainless steel producers. Its popularity is likely to grow with increasing investments in smelting technologies that improve nickel recovery from laterite ores.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 18.58 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 23.79 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 4.8%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

North America: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Some major players in the global nickel pig iron market include:

Nickel Industries Limited : Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, the company is a major producer of both nickel pig iron and nickel matte, supplying the stainless steel and electric vehicle sectors.

: Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, the company is a major producer of both nickel pig iron and nickel matte, supplying the stainless steel and electric vehicle sectors. Tsingshan Group: As the world’s largest stainless steel producer, Tsingshan is a dominant force in the NPI market, with large-scale smelting operations in Morowali and Weda Bay, Indonesia. The group plays a key role in Indonesia’s leadership in nickel production.

Other significant participants include Eramet, alongside regional and integrated players supporting global NPI supply chains.

Key Players

Eramet

New Yaking Pte. Ltd

Nickel Industries Limited

PT MERDEKA BATTERY MATERIALS TBK

PT. Growth Java Industry

PT. Gunbuster Nickel Industry (GNI)

Shandong Xinhai

Tsingshan Group

Conclusion

The global nickel pig iron market is on a stable growth trajectory, driven by cost advantages, the widespread availability of laterite ore, and rising stainless steel production, particularly in Asia-Pacific. Indonesia and China remain at the core of global NPI supply, supported by resource availability and infrastructure investments. While regulatory changes and environmental concerns may reshape production methods, ongoing technological innovation in smelting is expected to mitigate these challenges.

The consumer goods sector, backed by a rising middle class and demand for corrosion-resistant materials, will continue to drive NPI consumption. With its strategic importance in both industrial manufacturing and the global nickel supply chain, NPI is likely to retain its relevance through 2030, particularly as the industry balances economic efficiency with growing sustainability goals.