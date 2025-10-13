Powder Coating Equipment Market Expands with Automotive Growth

In 2022, the global powder coating equipment market was valued at USD 2,929.9 million, with projections estimating growth to USD 4,329.0 million by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% over the 2023-2030 period. Growth is being driven by rising demand for powder coatings that offer greater ease of use, flexibility, higher quality finishes and storage stability; also, the need for energy-efficient equipment is increasing as non-renewable resources diminish.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2022, Asia Pacific was the market leader, accounting for 46.7% of global revenue.

The Central & South America region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2030.

Within the product categories, the Ovens & Booths segment led in 2022 with 39.3% of global revenue.

The Consumer Goods application segment held the largest share, with over 23.6% of global revenue in 2022.

Market Size & Forecast

Market size in 2022 stood at USD 2,929.9 million.

The forecast for 2030 is USD 4,329.0 million, growing at a 5.0% CAGR from 2023 to 2030.

The region leading in 2022 was Asia Pacific in terms of revenue share.

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted market growth, forcing production shutdowns, reducing consumer demand, and damaging supply chains—particularly impacting industries like automotive.

In the U.S., increasing domestic manufacturing and nearshoring are pushing demand for powder coat guns, further stimulated by regulatory pressure to reduce volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions. Similar emissions-regulating policies in Europe and China (e.g., China’s VOC standards from December 2020) have encouraged adoption of powder coatings and equipment.

Technological improvements in auxiliary equipment (controllers, modules, pumps, gauges, etc.) are increasing operational efficiency and lowering costs. Also, “functional powder coatings” that work in harsher environments are growing in demand.

Government programs that promote energy efficient industrial gear as well as sustainable practices are also supporting market expansion. Manufacturers are investing in energy-saving equipment, boosting market revenue.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

Manufacturers in this sector frequently employ strategies such as product launches, acquisitions or joint ventures, and geographic expansion in order to keep up with technological changes and increase market reach. For example, in January 2022, one company released a new manual unit — “OptiFlex Pro” — featuring power boost technology that provides 110 kV and 110 A to improve manual powder coating operations. This kind of innovation boosts performance, especially with powders that are difficult to apply, while also supporting ergonomics and industrial adaptability.

Prominent players in the global powder coating equipment market include:

Nordson Corporation

Gema Switzerland GmbH

WAGNER

ANEST IWATA Corporation

Carlisle

Hangzhou Color Powder Coating Equipment Co., Ltd.

Mitsuba Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Statfield Equipment Pvt. Ltd.

SAMES KREMLIN

Eastwood Company

Parker Ionics

Red Line Industries Ltd

Reliant Finishing Systems

Pittsburgh Spray Equipment Co.

Oven Empire Manufacturing

Conclusion

Overall, the powder coating equipment market is on a steady upward trajectory, with its value expected to increase by roughly USD 1,399.1 million from 2022 to 2030. Leading regions like Asia Pacific will continue to dominate, while Central & South America show strong growth potential. Demand is being shaped not only by regulatory pressure to reduce VOC emissions, but also by technological innovation, efficiency improvements, and a growing emphasis on sustainability and energy savings. Key players are responding via innovation and regional expansion, positioning themselves to capture a greater share of evolving demand, particularly in consumer goods, automotive, architectural, and general industrial sectors.

