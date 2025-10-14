Semiconductor Pellicle Market 2030: Unveiling Application Insights

The global semiconductor pellicle market was valued at USD 1.33 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.15 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by advancements in semiconductor production technologies, particularly in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography.

As semiconductor manufacturers shift toward more complex and miniaturized chip designs, the precision required in the photolithography process increases significantly. The adoption of EUV lithography for producing smaller nodes—such as 7nm and 5nm—is making pellicles essential for maintaining mask integrity, minimizing defects, and maximizing yields during chip fabrication. In parallel, the rising demand for high-performance chips across artificial intelligence (AI), 5G telecommunications, and electric vehicles (EVs) is accelerating the adoption of advanced semiconductor manufacturing technologies, thereby boosting demand for pellicles.

The semiconductor pellicle market is characterized by intense competition, with both regional and global players actively investing in research and development. Leading companies are focused on creating pellicles capable of withstanding the harsh conditions of EUV lithography, while also forming strategic collaborations with semiconductor manufacturers and equipment suppliers to ensure alignment with emerging lithographic technologies. Furthermore, several players are scaling up production capacity and optimizing their supply chains to meet increasing demand from semiconductor fabs.

Order a free sample PDF of the Semiconductor Pellicle Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for 23.5% of the global market revenue in 2023. The region, particularly the United States, has seen a surge in investments in semiconductor innovation and manufacturing. Government initiatives like the CHIPS Act aim to strengthen domestic semiconductor production capabilities and reduce dependence on foreign supply chains, which is expected to further drive market growth in the region.

By type, the ArF (Argon Fluoride) pellicle segment dominated the market with a 51.9% revenue share in 2023. ArF immersion lithography is widely employed in the production of sub-10nm chips, essential for high-performance computing, AI, and 5G technologies. As demand grows for smaller and more powerful chips, the need for high-performance ArF pellicles that can protect photomasks without compromising resolution is expected to increase—especially in high-volume chip production.

By application, the IC foundry segment held the largest share of 49.0% in 2023. The ongoing shift to smaller process nodes and the adoption of EUV lithography in foundries are increasing demand for pellicles. Foundries, which produce cutting-edge integrated circuits for sectors such as automotive, telecommunications, and AI, rely on pellicles to protect photomasks from contamination during the lithography process. This reduces defects and enhances yield, making pellicles a critical component in foundry operations.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 1.33 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 2.15 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 7.1%

North America: Largest market in 2023

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading companies in the semiconductor pellicle market include Nichia Corporation and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., along with other prominent players:

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. is a major Japanese producer of chemicals and advanced materials. The company supplies pellicles for both EUV and DUV lithography, supporting advanced semiconductor manufacturing with its high-performance products used in electronics, automotive, healthcare, and packaging.

is a major Japanese producer of chemicals and advanced materials. The company supplies pellicles for both EUV and DUV lithography, supporting advanced semiconductor manufacturing with its high-performance products used in electronics, automotive, healthcare, and packaging. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is a globally recognized manufacturer known for its semiconductor-grade materials, including pellicles for lithography. The company also produces silicon wafers and various chemical solutions used in electronics, construction, and energy sectors.

Emerging participants include Toppan Photomasks Inc. and Micro Lithography Inc.:

Toppan Photomasks, Inc. is a key global provider of photomasks and pellicles used in semiconductor lithography. Its product offerings support both DUV and EUV applications and are widely used in consumer electronics, telecommunications, and automotive industries.

is a key global provider of photomasks and pellicles used in semiconductor lithography. Its product offerings support both DUV and EUV applications and are widely used in consumer electronics, telecommunications, and automotive industries. Micro Lithography Inc. specializes in advanced lithography equipment and materials, including pellicles and photomasks. The company serves a diverse customer base in semiconductor manufacturing, microelectronics, and nanotechnology, helping improve yield and production efficiency.

Key Players

Mitsui Chemicals

ASML

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Canatu

Teledyne DALSA

Micro Lithography Inc.

SEMI

AGC Inc.

NEPCO

Toppan Photomasks

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global semiconductor pellicle market is poised for steady growth through 2030, driven by the accelerating demand for advanced chips and the adoption of next-generation lithography techniques, especially EUV. As semiconductor manufacturers push the limits of miniaturization and complexity, pellicles will play a crucial role in enhancing photomask protection, minimizing defects, and improving production yields.

With governments investing in domestic chip production and companies ramping up R&D and capacity, the market is expected to remain highly competitive and innovation-driven. North America currently leads the market, but global demand—especially from AI, 5G, and EV sectors—is expected to support continued expansion. Pellicle manufacturers that align closely with emerging lithographic technologies and semiconductor trends will be well-positioned to capitalize on this growing market opportunity.