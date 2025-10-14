Fruits & Vegetables Market 2030: Digital Influence on Consumer Choices

Global Fruits & Vegetables Market Overview

The global fruits and vegetables market was valued at USD 733.87 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1,018.12 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2024 to 2030. A major driver of this growth is the rising adoption of online grocery shopping, particularly among millennials and working professionals, due to the convenience and doorstep delivery it offers.

Online grocery platforms allow consumers to purchase fresh produce from the comfort of their homes, eliminating the need for in-person visits to stores. This convenience is particularly beneficial for older adults with limited mobility, who may prefer to avoid crowded physical retail environments.

Additionally, meal kit delivery services are gaining popularity, especially among health-conscious individuals and people living alone—predominantly millennials and Generation X. These services offer curated combinations of fruits and vegetables tailored to personal dietary preferences, driving demand for fresh produce in new formats.

According to a 2021 analysis by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Canada’s retail grocery sector is marked by maturity and consolidation, with strong demand for fresh produce. A small group of dominant retailers holds a substantial 76% share of the Canadian grocery market, significantly influencing distribution and product availability.

In the U.S., millennials represent a key consumer base for fruits and vegetables, largely due to their high digital engagement. Online grocery retailers are increasingly offering discounts, cashback offers, and personalized promotions to attract this demographic. Furthermore, millennials’ preference for frequent snacking and their price sensitivity make online channels a compelling choice.

Global consumption trends are also being shaped by the rising interest in health-focused diets and superfoods. Nutrient-rich options such as kale, blueberries, avocados, and acai berries have become staples in many households due to their health benefits. Popular dietary patterns like the Mediterranean and plant-based diets emphasize the importance of fruit and vegetable intake in maintaining overall wellness and preventing disease, further boosting market demand.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Online grocery shopping is expanding rapidly, especially among millennials and older adults.

Meal kit delivery services are becoming increasingly popular, offering curated fruit and vegetable combinations.

In Canada, a few dominant retailers hold 76% of the grocery market share (USDA, 2021).

Millennials are the largest consumers in the U.S. fruits and vegetables market, driven by digital access and lifestyle choices.

Superfoods and trending diets are reshaping consumption patterns globally, increasing demand for nutrient-dense produce.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 733.87 Billion

USD 733.87 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 1,018.12 Billion

USD 1,018.12 Billion CAGR (2024–2030): 5.0%

Key Fruits & Vegetables Company Insights

The global fruits and vegetables market is characterized by intense competition among a few well-established players. Companies such as Dole Food Company, Inc., Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc., and Chiquita Brands International, Inc. maintain strong positions through extensive product portfolios and robust global distribution networks. These players cater to both regional and international markets, giving them a competitive edge in terms of reach and brand recognition.

Major industry players continue to leverage strategies such as product diversification, supply chain optimization, and direct-to-consumer sales channels to strengthen their market share and meet growing demand across multiple consumer segments.

Key Fruits & Vegetables Companies

The following leading companies collectively shape the global fruits and vegetables market:

Dole Food Company, Inc.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc.

General Mills Inc.

Sunkist Growers, Inc.

Berry Global Inc.

Naturipe Farms, LLC

Grimmway Farms

Sysco Corporation

Tanimura & Antle Fresh Foods, Inc.

Chiquita Brands International, Inc.

Conclusion

The global fruits and vegetables market is on a steady growth path, driven by the increasing preference for online grocery shopping, the popularity of meal kits, and the influence of health-conscious dietary trends. As consumers prioritize convenience, nutrition, and affordability, online platforms and digital strategies will play an increasingly vital role in shaping purchasing behaviors. Key market players are expected to continue innovating in product offerings and distribution methods to capitalize on these evolving preferences. With robust demand across demographics and geographies, the market is well-positioned to exceed the USD 1 trillion mark by 2030.