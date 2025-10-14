Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Witnesses Surge in Aerospace Demand

San Francisco, 7 October 2025, – The global friction stir welding equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 363.2 million by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing demand for high-quality, cost-effective, and environmentally sustainable welding technologies across various industries is primarily driven by the market.

Sectors such as aerospace, automotive, shipbuilding, and railways are increasingly adopting FSW due to its ability to produce strong, defect-free welds in lightweight materials like aluminum and magnesium alloys. As manufacturers strive to meet stringent performance and safety standards while reducing production costs, the appeal of FSW continues to rise.

Technological advancements in FSW equipment, particularly robotic and mobile systems development, are further propelling market expansion. These innovations enhance the versatility and efficiency of the welding process, enabling its application in complex and large-scale manufacturing environments. Moreover, the global push toward sustainability has amplified interest in FSW, which consumes less energy and generates fewer emissions than traditional welding methods. This aligns well with the broader industry goals of reducing carbon footprints and embracing cleaner production techniques.

The automotive and aerospace industries, in particular, are witnessing a surge in demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient designs, necessitating advanced welding solutions like FSW. As these sectors evolve, reliable and high-performance joining technologies become increasingly critical. Additionally, the growing emphasis on automation and precision in manufacturing processes encourages the adoption of FSW equipment, which offers superior mechanical properties and minimal distortion in welded components.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

By type, fixed FSW equipment dominated the friction stir welding equipment market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 40.5% in 2024.

By end use, the aerospace industry led the friction stir welding equipment market with the largest revenue share of 29.7% in 2024.

The North America friction stir welding equipment market led the global market with the largest revenue share of 32.5% in 2024.

The friction stir welding equipment market in Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period.

List of Key Players in the Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market

ETA Technology

YAMAZAKI MAZAK CORPORATION

FOOKE GmbH

PAR Systems

Hitachi Power Solutions Co.,Ltd.

NITTO SEIKI CO., LTD.

Grenzebach Group

Bond Technologies, LLC.

PTG

TRA-C industrie.

