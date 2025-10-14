Small Gas Engine Market Breakdown: Understanding Engine Displacement

The global small gas engine market was valued at USD 3.37 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 4.77 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2030. This market growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for outdoor power equipment, such as lawnmowers, chainsaws, trimmers, and portable generators.

Additionally, the expanding construction industry, especially in emerging markets, is fueling the demand for small gas engines. These engines power a variety of essential construction tools, including concrete mixers, compactors, and portable generators. As construction activities grow, there is an increasing need for small, reliable, and fuel-efficient gas-powered equipment.

The growing popularity of gardening and landscaping activities is another key driver for the market. Small gas engines are in high demand for powering lawnmowers and various gardening tools due to their portability, fuel efficiency, and ease of use. These engines also cater to the increasing need for cost-effective and efficient gardening tools in both residential and commercial sectors.

Technological advancements in engine design, efficiency improvements, and efforts to reduce emissions have further boosted the adoption of small gas engines. Moreover, the rise of outdoor recreational activities and the expansion of the construction sector are expected to contribute to continued market growth.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global market in 2023, holding 71.37% of the market share. The market in North America benefits from a well-established gardening and landscaping industry, as well as a growing focus on home improvement and outdoor recreational activities. The increasing adoption of efficient gardening tools and the rise in DIY gardening projects are further contributing to regional growth.

Equipment Segment: The lawnmower segment led the market in 2023, accounting for more than 35% of global revenue. Small gas engines are ideal for lawnmowers due to their portability, fuel efficiency, and environmental benefits compared to larger engines. The rising popularity of outdoor living, environmental awareness, and property landscaping has boosted demand for lawnmowers.

Engine Displacement: The 101 cc to 400 cc engine displacement segment led the market in 2023, capturing 43.0% of global revenue. These engines are highly versatile and efficient, powering a variety of equipment, including lawnmowers, generators, and other residential, commercial, and industrial tools.

Application Segment: The gardening application accounted for 48.7% of the global market share in 2023. Small gas engines are widely used in gardening equipment such as lawnmowers, chainsaws, and trimmers. The demand for reliable and efficient gardening tools continues to drive the adoption of small gas engines in this sector.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 3.37 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 4.77 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 5.2%

North America: Largest market in 2023

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The small gas engine market is highly competitive and features a mix of established players and emerging participants. Several companies are pursuing strategic initiatives like innovations, mergers, and acquisitions to enhance their market position. Notable companies include:

Briggs & Stratton Corporation : A leading manufacturer of small engines, Briggs & Stratton offers high-performance engines known for durability, efficiency, and ease of use. Their focus on innovation and technology has solidified their position in the market.

: A leading manufacturer of small engines, Briggs & Stratton offers high-performance engines known for durability, efficiency, and ease of use. Their focus on innovation and technology has solidified their position in the market. Kohler Co. : Kohler is another key player, providing reliable and efficient small engines for a range of applications, including gardening and construction tools. The company is committed to eco-friendly technology, offering engines that comply with stringent emissions regulations.

: Kohler is another key player, providing reliable and efficient small engines for a range of applications, including gardening and construction tools. The company is committed to eco-friendly technology, offering engines that comply with stringent emissions regulations. Generac Power Systems : Generac is a major manufacturer of backup power generation products, including small gas engines for portable generators and construction equipment. Their products are recognized for fuel efficiency and reliability.

: Generac is a major manufacturer of backup power generation products, including small gas engines for portable generators and construction equipment. Their products are recognized for fuel efficiency and reliability. Kipor Power: Kipor offers a diverse range of small gas engines used in outdoor power tools, generators, and construction equipment. Known for fuel efficiency, low emissions, and reliable performance, Kipor’s products cater to a variety of applications.

Key Players

Briggs & Stratton

Kohler Energy

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

KUBOTA Corporation.

Liquid Combustion Technology, LLC

Kipor Power

Champion Power Equipment

SUBARU CORPORATION

Lifan Power USA

MARUYAMA MFg.,Co. Inc.

American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

BISON Machinery

Generac Power Systems, Inc.

Conclusion

The global small gas engine market is poised for steady growth between 2024 and 2030, driven by increasing demand for outdoor power equipment, advancements in engine efficiency, and the expansion of sectors like construction and gardening. North America is expected to maintain its leadership in the market due to its established industries and high adoption rates of advanced gardening tools. Technological innovation, environmental considerations, and the growing popularity of outdoor recreational activities will continue to drive demand for small gas engines. The market’s future growth will also be supported by strong competition and continued product innovations from key players in the industry.