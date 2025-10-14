Household Appliances Market Surges with Smart Home Integration

San Francisco, 25 September 2025, – The global household appliances market size is anticipated to reach USD 675.73 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Several interrelated economic, technological, and social factors drive the market’s projected growth.

The steady rise in disposable incomes across emerging and developed economies drives market growth, which has empowered consumers to invest in modern appliances that enhance convenience and quality of life. As urbanization accelerates, particularly in regions like Asia-Pacific and Latin America, the demand for compact, energy-efficient, and multifunctional appliances has surged, reflecting the evolving needs of urban households with limited space and fast-paced lifestyles.

Technological innovation continues to reshape the landscape of household appliances. Integrating smart technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, and voice-controlled systems has transformed traditional appliances into intelligent, connected devices. Consumers are increasingly drawn to products that offer automation, remote control, and personalized functionality, such as refrigerators that monitor food freshness or washing machines that optimize water usage based on load type. This shift toward smart homes enhances user experience and drives manufacturers to invest in research and development to stay competitive.

Environmental awareness and regulatory pressures also influence consumer preferences and industry practices. Energy-efficient appliances with high star ratings are gaining traction, supported by government initiatives and incentives to reduce carbon footprints. The proliferation of e-commerce platforms has also played a pivotal role in expanding market reach, offering consumers greater access to various products, competitive pricing, and flexible financing options.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

By product, major appliances segment accounted for a revenue share of 89.55% in 2024.

By distribution channel, sales through electronic stores segment accounted for a revenue share of 45.49% in 2024 in the market.

The North America household appliances market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2025 to 2030.

The household appliances market in the U.S. is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2025 to 2030.

List of Key Players in the Household Appliances Market

Whirlpool Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

LG Electronics Inc.

Electrolux AB

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Sharp Corporation

Miele

Midea Group

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Breville Group Limited

De’Longhi S.p.A.

