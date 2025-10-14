Ground Support Equipment Market 2030: Meeting Passenger Handling Challenges

Global Ground Support Equipment (GSE) Market Overview

The global ground support equipment (GSE) market was valued at USD 5.78 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 9.33 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2030. The continued rise in global air travel has increased demand for ground handling services such as baggage handling, aircraft cleaning, and catering. Simultaneously, airport construction and expansion projects are creating a growing need for new and upgraded GSE.

As airports modernize and expand their capacity, the demand for advanced and efficient GSE solutions is increasing. Technological innovations, such as the integration of automation and robotics, are playing a crucial role in enhancing ground handling operations. Additionally, the adoption of electric and hybrid GSE—driven by sustainability goals and cost-efficiency—is supporting market growth. For example, in May 2024, Swissport introduced a fleet of electric ground service vehicles at Geneva and Basel airports as part of its broader strategy to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Innovations in GSE are also being influenced by advancements in safety and efficiency. Investments in specialized equipment for security screening, baggage handling, and cargo transport have become more prominent. The growing emphasis on environmental responsibility further supports the adoption of eco-friendly GSE, aligning with global sustainability initiatives.

Beyond commercial aviation, the defense sector is contributing significantly to GSE demand. Military operations require specialized equipment for cargo handling, aircraft maintenance, refueling, and remote deployment. Additionally, GSE plays a vital role in security-related tasks, including baggage screening and anti-terrorism support. These applications further expand the market’s scope and drive long-term growth.

Order a free sample PDF of the Ground Support Equipment Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for approximately 33.0% of total revenue.

The U.S. market is expected to experience notable growth between 2024 and 2030.

By type, the non-electric segment accounted for the largest share at 54.0% in 2023.

By application, aircraft handling was the leading segment in 2023.

By ownership, the airport-owned segment held the largest market share in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 5.78 Billion

USD 5.78 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 9.33 Billion

USD 9.33 Billion CAGR (2024–2030): 7.0%

7.0% North America: Largest market in 2023

Key Ground Support Equipment Company Insights

Several major companies are driving innovation and growth in the GSE market:

TLD Group offers a wide portfolio of ground support equipment across global airports. It provides solutions to airlines, ground handlers, airports, and military organizations, with a focus on environmentally sustainable GSE and strong after-sales service.

Oshkosh Aerotech LLC specializes in aviation ground support products, gate equipment, and airport services. Its product range includes solutions for aircraft towing, cargo handling, deicing, passenger boarding, and cooling systems—supporting both people and cargo movement.

Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co., Ltd. is a leader in R&D and manufacturing of a wide array of ground support solutions. Its offerings include pallet loaders, towing tractors, aircraft deicers, refuellers, and passenger boarding stairs, as well as specialized military and emergency response vehicles.

TREPEL Airport Equipment GmbH delivers advanced ground support systems designed for both commercial and military aircraft. Its product range includes cargo loaders, conventional and towbarless tractors, and other solutions that enhance safety and operational efficiency at modern airports.

Key Ground Support Equipment Companies

The following companies are among the top players in the global ground support equipment market, collectively shaping industry trends and commanding significant market share:

Oshkosh Aerotech LLC

Textron Inc.

TCR Group

Tronair

Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co., Ltd.

China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd.

TLD Group

Cavotec Group

Toyota Material Handling, Inc.

TREPEL Airport Equipment GmbH

Global Ground Support LLC

Mallaghan

Jalux Inc.

Rheinmetall AG

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global ground support equipment market is experiencing steady and robust growth, driven by rising global air traffic, ongoing airport expansions, and technological advancements. The adoption of electric and automated GSE, coupled with growing defense sector applications and a push toward environmentally sustainable solutions, is reshaping the industry. With North America leading the market and countries around the world investing in next-generation airport infrastructure, the demand for efficient, safe, and eco-friendly GSE will continue to rise through 2030. Leading manufacturers and service providers are well-positioned to meet this demand through innovation, specialization, and global outreach.