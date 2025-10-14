Heat Pump Water Heater Market 2030: Meeting Commercial and Industrial Needs

Heat Pump Water Heater Market Overview

The global heat pump water heater (HPWH) market was valued at USD 12.87 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 25.16 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2025 to 2030. This strong growth trajectory is primarily driven by rising demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly alternatives to traditional water heating systems.

As energy prices continue to climb and environmental concerns gain prominence, both consumers and businesses are increasingly seeking ways to reduce energy consumption and lower greenhouse gas emissions. Heat pump water heaters use electricity to transfer heat from the surrounding air or ground to heat water, offering significantly greater energy efficiency than conventional electric or gas water heaters. This efficiency is fueling their growing adoption across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

Several factors are accelerating this market expansion. These include technological advancements, government incentives, and a broader global push for sustainability. Many governments are introducing rebates and tax credits to promote the adoption of energy-saving appliances, making HPWHs more appealing to cost-sensitive buyers. At the same time, ongoing improvements in product features—such as quieter operation, enhanced efficiency, and smart control systems—are broadening the market’s appeal.

With increasingly stringent environmental regulations and rising emphasis on renewable energy integration, the heat pump water heater market is expected to continue its robust growth, driven by both innovation and increased adoption.

Order a free sample PDF of the Heat Pump Water Heater Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific led the global market in 2024, capturing 46.9% of the total market share.

China accounted for 60.5% of the Asia Pacific HPWH market.

By technology, the air-to-water segment dominated in 2024, holding a 62.7% revenue share.

By application, the residential sector led in 2024, contributing 56.1% of total revenue.

The up-to-20kW capacity segment is seeing high demand, especially in residential and small commercial settings.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size : USD 12.87 Billion

: USD 12.87 Billion 2030 Forecasted Market Size : USD 25.16 Billion

: USD 25.16 Billion CAGR (2025–2030) : 12.1%

: 12.1% Largest Market (2024): Asia Pacific

Leading Companies in the HPWH Market

Key players contributing to market development include:

Carrier : A global HVAC leader, Carrier provides systems for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and building automation. Known for its innovation, Carrier offers products across commercial and residential markets.

: A global HVAC leader, Carrier provides systems for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and building automation. Known for its innovation, Carrier offers products across commercial and residential markets. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd.: With 313 consolidated subsidiaries worldwide, Daikin manufactures a wide range of systems including air conditioning, heat pumps, hot water supply, and HVAC solutions for homes, offices, and industrial facilities.

Other major companies include:

EcoTech Solutions

Ariston Group

Arctic Heat Pumps

Trane

Rheem Manufacturing

Zealux Electric Limited

Bosch Thermotechnology Corp

A. O. Smith Corporate

Midea

Nihon Itomic Co., Ltd.

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES THERMAL SYSTEMS, LTD.

LG Electronics

NIBE

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global heat pump water heater market is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by rising energy costs, environmental awareness, and technological innovation. With a forecasted CAGR of 12.1% between 2025 and 2030, the market is on track to nearly double in size by 2030. Government support, energy efficiency mandates, and consumer interest in sustainable living are converging to create a favorable landscape for HPWH adoption. As key players continue to invest in R&D and smart technologies, the market is set for sustained growth, particularly in emerging economies and urban residential developments.