Preparative And Process Chromatography Market Sees High Demand in Biotech

The global preparative and process chromatography market was valued at USD 9.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 19.04 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.08% from 2023 to 2030.

The market’s expansion is primarily driven by the increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and other biopharmaceuticals. These products necessitate efficient purification processes to ensure high purity and yield, making chromatography techniques indispensable in their production. Additionally, advancements in chromatography technologies and the growing adoption of preparative and process chromatography in various applications contribute to market growth.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The North America dominated the global market with the highest share of 31.43% of the overall revenue in 2022.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

Based on product, the process chromatography held the largest share of 59.03% in 2022.

Based on types, the liquid chromatography segment accounted for the largest share of 27.3% in 2022.

Based on end-use, the pharmaceutical segment accounted for the largest share of 41.12% in 2022.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 9.5 Billion

2030 Projected Market USD 19.04 Billion

CAGR (2023-2030): 9.08%

North America: Largest market in 2022

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

The global preparative and process chromatography market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, with projections indicating a significant increase in market size by 2030. This growth is attributed to the rising demand for high-purity biopharmaceuticals and the continuous development of chromatography technologies.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Several companies play a pivotal role in the preparative and process chromatography market, offering a range of products and services that cater to the needs of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and research industries. These companies are instrumental in driving innovation and maintaining market competitiveness.

Key Companies List

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Danaher Corporation (U.S.)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

Conclusion

The preparative and process chromatography market is poised for substantial growth, driven by the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and advancements in chromatography technologies. Companies operating in this space are focusing on innovation and expansion to capitalize on the growing market opportunities.

