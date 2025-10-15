Logistics Automation Market 2030: Overcoming Skilled Labor Shortage

The global logistics automation market was valued at USD 34.55 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 90.0 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0% between 2024 and 2030. Logistics automation encompasses a range of hardware and software solutions designed to streamline operations such as transportation, storage, retrieval, and data management.

These automation technologies improve overall efficiency, reduce errors, and decrease turnaround times. With the help of autonomous robots, conveyor systems, and automated storage systems, businesses can efficiently manage higher volumes and scale operations.

One of the primary factors propelling market growth is the increasing consumer preference for online shopping and the corresponding demand for faster delivery times. This trend has led to the proliferation of fulfillment centers focused on last-mile and quick delivery services. These centers are steadily integrating automation—from basic mechanization to fully autonomous systems. As robotic and autonomous vehicle technologies continue to mature, their applications in logistics and warehousing are expected to expand further, presenting new opportunities throughout the forecast period.

However, the sector also faces key challenges. These include high competition, a lack of standardization across the industry, and a shortage of skilled labor capable of operating advanced automation technologies. The complexity of both hardware and software systems necessitates specialized expertise, and the limited availability of trained professionals—especially in developing economies such as India and China—can act as a barrier to growth. Furthermore, the absence of unified industry standards complicates the development of scalable and consistent supply chain solutions, often resulting in higher costs for customized system development.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global logistics automation market in 2023 with a 35.5% revenue share.

The U.S. market is supported by its strong technological infrastructure.

By component, the hardware segment led the market with a 66.6% share in 2023.

By industry vertical, retail and e-commerce accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023.

The inventory & storage management function is expected to see the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 16.2% from 2024 to 2030.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size : USD 34.55 Billion

: USD 34.55 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size : USD 90.0 Billion

: USD 90.0 Billion CAGR (2024–2030) : 15.0%

: 15.0% Leading Region: North America (2023)

Company Insights

Several leading companies play a pivotal role in shaping the logistics automation market. Among them:

Jungheinrich AG offers a broad portfolio of warehousing and material handling solutions, such as forklifts, shuttle carriers, stackers, and driverless transport systems. The company also provides specialized electric vehicles and explosion-proof equipment.

offers a broad portfolio of warehousing and material handling solutions, such as forklifts, shuttle carriers, stackers, and driverless transport systems. The company also provides specialized electric vehicles and explosion-proof equipment. Daifuku Co., Ltd. operates globally across 26 countries, delivering logistics systems and material handling equipment for industries such as automotive, retail, and warehousing.

Emerging players such as Kardex and One Network Enterprises are also contributing to market innovation:

Kardex specializes in automated storage and retrieval systems, as well as sequencing and buffering technologies for industries with diverse storage needs.

specializes in automated storage and retrieval systems, as well as sequencing and buffering technologies for industries with diverse storage needs. One Network Enterprises focuses on intelligent supply chain management via its Real Time Value Network (RTVN), a cloud-based platform for end-to-end supply chain visibility and optimization.

Key Logistics Automation Companies

Dematic (Kion Group AG)

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Swisslog Holding AG (KUKA AG)

Honeywell International Inc.

Murata Machinery, Ltd.

Jungheinrich AG

KNAPP AG

TGW Logistics Group

Kardex

Mecalux, S.A.

BEUMER GROUP

SSI SCHÄFER AG

Vanderlande Industries B.V.

WITRON Logistik

Oracle

One Network Enterprises

SAP

Conclusion

The logistics automation market is undergoing rapid transformation, fueled by growing demand for efficiency, speed, and scalability in supply chains. With the expansion of e-commerce and increasing consumer expectations for quick deliveries, automation has become a strategic priority for businesses globally. While the sector faces hurdles such as a skilled labor shortage and lack of standardization, the continuous development of advanced technologies—particularly in robotics and autonomous systems—offers immense growth potential. With North America leading the way and emerging companies contributing innovative solutions, the market is well-positioned for sustained and dynamic growth through 2030.