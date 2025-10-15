Beauty Tech Market 2030: Influencers and AI Shaping Consumer Choices

The global beauty tech market size is anticipated to reach USD 172.99 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is being driven by a confluence of technological innovation and evolving consumer expectations.

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), and the Internet of Things (IoT) into beauty products and services has revolutionized how consumers interact with brands. These technologies enable personalized skincare routines, virtual try-on experiences, and real-time diagnostics, offering convenience and customization that were previously unattainable. As consumers increasingly seek tailored solutions that align with their unique preferences and skin profiles, beauty tech platforms are rising to meet this demand with precision and sophistication.

Moreover, the growing popularity of e-commerce and digital engagement has significantly influenced the beauty tech landscape. Social media platforms and influencer-driven marketing have amplified product visibility and consumer awareness, while online retail channels have made advanced beauty devices and smart tools more accessible. This digital shift has encouraged brands to invest in tech-enabled solutions that enhance user experience and foster brand loyalty. Additionally, the surge in wellness consciousness and self-care routines has prompted consumers to explore high-tech beauty treatments at home, further fueling market growth.

Regional trends also underscore the market’s momentum. North America continues to dominate due to its early adoption of cutting-edge technologies and the strong presence of leading beauty tech companies. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region, driven by rising disposable incomes, expanding middle-class demographics, and a cultural emphasis on skincare and beauty. As global consumers become more tech-savvy and health-conscious, the beauty tech industry is poised to evolve rapidly, offering innovative solutions that blend science, aesthetics, and digital convenience.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

By product category, the skincare devices segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of over 38.0% in 2024.

By technology, artificial intelligence is the most lucrative technology segment registering the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The beauty tech industry in North America held the largest revenue share of over 38.0% in 2024.

The beauty tech industry in the U.S. is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2025 to 2030.

