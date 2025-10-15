Arbovirus Testing Market Focus: The Surge of RT-PCR Technology

The global arbovirus testing market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.43 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. A confluence of epidemiological, technological, and environmental factors drives the market.

One of the primary catalysts is the rising incidence of arboviral diseases such as dengue, Zika, chikungunya, and yellow fever, which continue to pose significant public health challenges across tropical and subtropical regions. The expansion of these diseases into previously unaffected areas, largely due to climate change and increased global mobility, has heightened the demand for accurate and timely diagnostic solutions. Warmer temperatures and shifting precipitation patterns have facilitated the proliferation of mosquito vectors, thereby increasing the geographic spread and frequency of outbreaks.

Technological advancements in diagnostic methodologies have also played a pivotal role in market expansion. Innovations such as molecular testing, serological assays, and point-of-care diagnostics have significantly improved the speed, sensitivity, and accessibility of arbovirus detection. These tools are particularly valuable in resource-limited settings, where rapid diagnosis is essential for effective disease management and containment. Integrating digital health platforms and real-time surveillance systems further enhances the ability to monitor outbreaks and coordinate public health responses efficiently.

Governmental and institutional support has bolstered the market through increased investment in healthcare infrastructure and infectious disease preparedness. National and international health agencies prioritize developing robust laboratory networks, training programs for healthcare professionals, and standardized testing protocols. These efforts are complemented by growing public awareness and media coverage of arboviral threats, leading to greater vigilance and demand for diagnostic services.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

By type, the ELISA-based tests segment dominated the arbovirus testing industry with the largest revenue share of 48.7% in 2024 due to their high sensitivity, reliability, and ease of use.

By end use, the diagnostic laboratories segment held the largest revenue share in 2024, attributed to their critical role in providing accurate and timely results for disease detection.

North America arbovirus testing market dominated the global market with the largest revenue share of 41.6% in 2024.

Asia Pacific arbovirus testing market is set to be the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2025 to 2030.

List of Key Players in the Arbovirus Testing Market

Abbott

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

NovaTec Immundiagnostica GmbH (Gold Standard Diagnostics Frankfurt GmbH)

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

EUROIMMUN Medical Laboratory Diagnostics AG

Merck KGaA

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Siemens Healthineers AG

QIAGEN

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

