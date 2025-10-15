Data Center Fabric Market Poised for Strong Growth Through 2030

The global data center fabric market size is anticipated to reach USD 39,993.0 million by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 34.0% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The surging demand for high-speed data transfer and efficient network management across industries is driving the market.

As organizations increasingly adopt cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things (IoT), the need for scalable, low-latency, and high-bandwidth infrastructure has become paramount. Data center fabrics offer a seamless networking architecture that supports multi-pathing, optimized bandwidth utilization, and minimal downtime—making them indispensable for modern digital ecosystems.

The rapid expansion of hyperscale data centers and edge computing is expected to drive market progress. Enterprises are shifting toward hyper-converged infrastructure to handle the explosion of data generated by digital transformation. This shift requires robust, flexible networking solutions that adapt to dynamic workloads and ensure uninterrupted connectivity. The rise of software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) is also reshaping traditional architectures, allowing for greater automation, cost efficiency, and agility in managing complex data environments.

Furthermore, the proliferation of remote work, digital services, and data-intensive applications has intensified the need for secure and resilient data center networks. Businesses invest heavily in advanced fabric technologies to support hybrid cloud strategies, enhance cybersecurity, and future-proof their infrastructure. With growing investments in AI-driven analytics and predictive maintenance, data center fabrics are evolving into intelligent systems capable of self-optimization and proactive issue resolution—fueling their adoption across sectors and contributing to the market’s robust growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

By component, the solution segment accounted for a market share of over 63% in 2024.

By type, the fabric switches segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

By enterprise size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the largest market share of over 63% in 2024.

By application, the IT & Communications segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

By end use, the cloud service providers segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

North America data center fabric market held a significant global share of over 32% in 2024.

The data center fabric market in the Asia Pacific is growing significantly at a CAGR of over 37.0% from 2025 to 2030.

List of Key Players in the Data Center Fabric Market

Arista Networks, Inc.

Brocade Communications Systems (Broadcom)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Juniper Networks, Inc.

VMware, Inc.

