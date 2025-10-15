Die Bonder Equipment Market Revolutionizing Microchip Fabrication

The global die bonder equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.31 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising demand for advanced semiconductor devices across consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial automation is expected to drive market growth.

As electronic components become increasingly miniaturized and complex, manufacturers invest in high-precision die bonding technologies to enhance production efficiency and ensure product reliability. This trend is further reinforced by the evolution of packaging techniques like System-in-Package (SiP) and 3D packaging, which require sophisticated bonding solutions to meet performance and integration standards.

Additionally, the proliferation of electric vehicles and the Internet of Things (IoT) is fueling the need for compact, high-performance semiconductor components, thereby boosting the adoption of die bonder equipment.

Emerging markets are also embracing these technologies, creating new opportunities for manufacturers to expand their footprint and cater to localized demand. The shift toward automation and smart manufacturing practices is another key driver, as companies seek to reduce human intervention and improve throughput.

The market players are focusing on various strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. For instance, in July 2024, Adeia entered a long-term license agreement with Hamamatsu Photonics for hybrid bonding technologies, including wafer-to-wafer and die-to-wafer solutions. This agreement builds upon a previous development license that involved transferring DBI Ultra technology.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

By type, the automatic die bonders segment led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 47.0% in 2024.

By bonding technique, the epoxy segment led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 33.5% in 2024.

By application, the consumer electronics segment dominated the global die bonder equipment market and held the largest revenue share of 36.3% in 2024.

The Asia Pacific die bonder equipment market dominated the global market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 48.0% in 2024.

The die bonder equipment market in China led the Asia Pacific market and held the largest revenue share in 2024.

