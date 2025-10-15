Fashion Technology Market Poised for Major Transformation by 2030

Posted on 2025-10-15 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

The global fashion technology market size is anticipated to reach USD 345.39 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and blockchain into fashion design, production, and retail is propelling the market.

These innovations transform traditional workflows, enabling brands to streamline operations, enhance customer engagement, and deliver highly personalized experiences. AI-powered design tools and virtual try-on solutions are particularly influential, allowing consumers to visualize garments before purchase and reducing return rates, while also empowering designers with data-driven insights to create more targeted collections.

Another significant driver is the rising consumer demand for sustainable and ethically produced fashion. Smart textiles and eco-friendly materials, often embedded with sensors or designed for recyclability, are gaining traction among environmentally conscious shoppers. Blockchain technology is also being leveraged to improve transparency across supply chains, helping brands meet growing expectations for accountability and traceability. Additionally, the proliferation of e-commerce platforms and mobile shopping has accelerated digital adoption, with fashion retailers increasingly investing in machine learning algorithms to optimize product discovery and customer retention.

Download a free sample PDF of the Fashion Technology Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

  • By product type, the smart apparel segment accounted for the largest market share of over 28.0% in 2024.
  • By technology type, the wearable technology segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of over 26.0% in 2024.
  • By end-use, the retail & e-commerce segment dominated the market and accounted for the revenue share of over 32.0% in 2024.
  • North America held the largest share of over 33.0% in 2024.
  • The U.S. is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2025 to 2030.

List of Key Players in the Fashion Technology Market

  • Adobe
  • Amazon Web Services, Inc
  • Catchoom
  • Facebook
  • Google
  • Heuritech
  • Huawei Device Co., Ltd.
  • IBM Corporation
  • Microsoft
  • Oracle
  • SAP
  • Vue.ai

Explore Horizon Databook – the world’s most comprehensive market intelligence platform by Grand View Research.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution