Fashion Technology Market Poised for Major Transformation by 2030

The global fashion technology market size is anticipated to reach USD 345.39 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and blockchain into fashion design, production, and retail is propelling the market.

These innovations transform traditional workflows, enabling brands to streamline operations, enhance customer engagement, and deliver highly personalized experiences. AI-powered design tools and virtual try-on solutions are particularly influential, allowing consumers to visualize garments before purchase and reducing return rates, while also empowering designers with data-driven insights to create more targeted collections.

Another significant driver is the rising consumer demand for sustainable and ethically produced fashion. Smart textiles and eco-friendly materials, often embedded with sensors or designed for recyclability, are gaining traction among environmentally conscious shoppers. Blockchain technology is also being leveraged to improve transparency across supply chains, helping brands meet growing expectations for accountability and traceability. Additionally, the proliferation of e-commerce platforms and mobile shopping has accelerated digital adoption, with fashion retailers increasingly investing in machine learning algorithms to optimize product discovery and customer retention.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

By product type, the smart apparel segment accounted for the largest market share of over 28.0% in 2024.

By technology type, the wearable technology segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of over 26.0% in 2024.

By end-use, the retail & e-commerce segment dominated the market and accounted for the revenue share of over 32.0% in 2024.

North America held the largest share of over 33.0% in 2024.

The U.S. is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2025 to 2030.

List of Key Players in the Fashion Technology Market

Adobe

Amazon Web Services, Inc

Catchoom

Facebook

Google

Heuritech

Huawei Device Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP

Vue.ai

