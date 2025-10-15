Processed And Frozen Fruits Market Driven by Convenience Food Demand

The global processed & frozen fruits market was valued at USD 50.58 billion in 2021, and it is expected to expand to USD 66.94 billion by 2028, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% over the period from 2022 to 2028. Growth is driven by increasing investment in processed foods, rising expenditures on food products—particularly packaged fruits—and shifting consumer preferences toward convenience.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share globally, contributing over 30% of total market revenue.

The Asia Pacific region is set to grow the fastest during the forecast period, with an anticipated CAGR of 5.4% between 2022 and 2028.

By product, the canned fruits segment held the greatest share of more than 30% of market revenue in 2021.

With respect to distribution channels, the offline channel dominated heavily in 2021, accounting for 80.02% of market share.

Market Size & Forecast

Key growth enablers include heightened health awareness, especially in emerging economies, leading to increased demand for processed fruits, improvements in disposable income, urbanisation, and a trend toward convenient food formats.

Restraining factors include strict government regulations concerning exports and imports, and the relatively high cost of processed & frozen fruit products.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

Several well-established companies dominate this market, with competitive activity focused on distribution expansion, supply chain efficiency, and product innovations. Strategic moves such as mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product launches are also significant for maintaining and expanding market share.

Key Companies List

Major players in the processed & frozen fruits market include:

Conagra Brands Inc.

Dole Food Company

Del Monte Foods Inc.

SunOpta

Rhodes Food Group

AGRANA Beteiligungs AG

Seneca Foods

Gulong Food

Kangfa Foods

CHB Group

Conclusion

Overall, the processed & frozen fruits market is entering a phase of steady expansion. While North America retains its dominance in revenue share, the Asia Pacific region is emerging as the dynamic growth driver. The market’s growth is underpinned by rising health consciousness, lifestyle changes favoring convenience, and greater consumer spending. However, challenges remain in terms of regulatory barriers and cost pressures. Firms that can innovate product offerings, enhance distribution channels (particularly online), and adapt to evolving consumer preferences are likely to fare best over the coming years.

