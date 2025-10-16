MLOps Market 2030: Driving Retail & E-commerce Innovation

Global MLOps Market Overview

The global MLOps market was valued at USD 2,191.8 million in 2024 and is projected to grow significantly, reaching USD 16,613.4 million by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.5% between 2025 and 2030. The market has experienced substantial growth in recent years, further accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This rapid expansion is driven by the increasing demand for machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) projects across businesses aiming to better serve customers and increase revenue opportunities. MLOps facilitates the transition from manually operating a few machine learning models to integrating them throughout entire business processes. This approach reduces defects, speeds up delivery, and enhances the effectiveness of data science efforts, thereby presenting promising growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Role of MLOps in Business and Technology

MLOps serves as the crucial link connecting data engineering, machine learning, and data science, unifying these domains for more streamlined operations. It enables advanced systems and professionals to consistently deploy ML models and algorithms, enhancing productivity and impact. This technology combines operational frameworks for both people and technology, emphasizing best practices and established architectural principles.

The global increase in digital and internet penetration is a significant growth catalyst for the market. The healthcare sector, in particular, is leveraging AI and ML to improve patient outcomes and optimize processes. AI-powered solutions are used for image analysis, predictive modeling, and personalized treatment recommendations, with MLOps playing a key role in scaling these tools while ensuring data privacy compliance. This growing adoption in healthcare, along with broader industrial use to boost productivity and efficiency, is expected to fuel market expansion. Moreover, MLOps helps reduce costs across the entire ML lifecycle, further enhancing its appeal and growth potential.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the market in 2024, accounting for over 40.8% of global revenue.

Asia Pacific is expected to record the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

By component, the platform segment led the market in 2024, holding the largest share of global revenue.

Within deployment models, the on-premises segment commanded the largest revenue share in 2024.

In terms of organization size, large enterprises led the market in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 2,191.8 Million

USD 2,191.8 Million 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 16,613.4 Million

USD 16,613.4 Million CAGR (2025–2030): 40.5%

40.5% Largest Market Region: North America

North America Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Leading Companies and Strategic Initiatives

Key players in the MLOps market are leveraging product launches, expansions, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to enhance market penetration and strengthen their competitive positions.

IBM Corporation is a global technology leader operating in over 170 countries. It focuses on driving innovation responsibly, emphasizing business ethics and sustainability. IBM offers comprehensive AI and hybrid cloud solutions that help modernize, automate, and secure business processes. In MLOps, IBM provides end-to-end solutions for designing, deploying, and managing ML models efficiently, ensuring smooth integration with existing infrastructure. Their offerings boost productivity, reduce costs, and enable scalable AI operations, all while supporting sustainability and workforce upskilling.

is a global technology leader operating in over 170 countries. It focuses on driving innovation responsibly, emphasizing business ethics and sustainability. IBM offers comprehensive AI and hybrid cloud solutions that help modernize, automate, and secure business processes. In MLOps, IBM provides end-to-end solutions for designing, deploying, and managing ML models efficiently, ensuring smooth integration with existing infrastructure. Their offerings boost productivity, reduce costs, and enable scalable AI operations, all while supporting sustainability and workforce upskilling. Amazon Web Services (AWS), founded in 2006, leads the cloud technology sector, empowering organizations worldwide. AWS delivers an extensive range of cloud infrastructure and services to support the full ML lifecycle. Their flagship MLOps tool, Amazon SageMaker, automates everything from data preparation and model training to deployment and monitoring, helping organizations operationalize machine learning workflows efficiently at scale. Trusted across startups, enterprises, and governments, AWS is committed to continuous innovation and customer-focused solutions.

Key MLOps Market Players

The companies below are major contributors to the MLOps market and influence industry trends:

IBM Corporation

Microsoft

Google LLC

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Neptune Labs, Inc.

DataRobot, Inc.

Dataiku

ALTERYX, INC.

GAVS Technologies N.A., Inc.

Conclusion

The MLOps market is poised for substantial growth through 2030, driven by the rising adoption of ML and AI solutions across diverse industries seeking improved operational efficiency, faster deployment, and cost reduction. North America currently leads the market, while the Asia Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-growing area. The growing reliance on MLOps to bridge data science and engineering workflows, coupled with expanding digital infrastructure and sector-specific applications like healthcare, supports sustained expansion. Leading technology companies are actively innovating and collaborating to capture market share, ensuring MLOps remains a critical component in the evolution of AI-driven business operations worldwide.