Progressive Cavity Pump Market Expands with Demand from Oil & Gas Sector

The global progressive cavity pump market was valued at USD 2.48 billion in 2024, and it is projected to grow to USD 3.27 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.0% over the period from 2025 to 2030. The rising demand is being propelled by the versatility and effectiveness of these pumps in fluid transfer and management, especially in industrial sectors with complex fluid handling needs. In addition, technological innovation—such as variable speed drives, enhanced sealing systems, and digital controls—has bolstered their efficiency, reliability, and appeal across end-use segments.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional leadership: Asia Pacific emerged as the top revenue-generating region in 2024.

Fastest-growing country: India is expected to record the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030.

Power rating trend: The “up to 50 HP” segment represented 45.9% of the market in 2024.

End-use trend: The oil & gas sector accounted for 21.9% of the market share in 2024.

Progressive cavity pumps are increasingly adopted because they maintain precise flow control and manage varying pressure conditions. Advances in pump design and manufacturing have allowed integration of smart diagnostics and real-time monitoring, which help in proactive maintenance and reducing downtime. These developments make them increasingly attractive in industries with stringent fluid handling needs.

The growth in sectors such as pharmaceuticals and food & beverage, which require precise and hygienic fluid transfer, is a key driver. Progressive cavity pumps’ ability to handle a wide viscosity range and enable contamination-free operations makes them suited for these applications. On the flip side, their operational complexity and the need for skilled maintenance could restrain adoption among smaller firms lacking technical expertise.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 market size: USD 2.48 billion

2030 forecast: USD 3.27 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 5.0%

Regional dominance: Asia Pacific led the market in 2024

Pumps up to 50 HP will continue to dominate due to their suitability in settings where accuracy and compact scale are prioritized over brute power. Higher-power pumps (above 150 HP) are gaining traction in handling viscous fluids and high volumes with lower maintenance needs. Regarding volume capacities, pumps up to 500 GPM serve mid-scale industrial uses, while units above 1000 GPM (which held 18.2% share in 2024) are important for large industrial applications like oil & gas and heavy manufacturing.

The end-use breakdown shows strong demand in water & wastewater, where the pumps’ resilience to abrasive and high solids fluidstreams is a notable advantage. The oil & gas segment held 21.9% share in 2024 and is expected to retain growth momentum thanks to the industry’s priority on operational reliability and cost control.

Regionally, North America benefits from its mature industrial infrastructure and demand for stable, precise fluid systems. Asia Pacific accounted for 38.8% of global revenues in 2024, driven by rapid industrialization, infrastructure investment, and strong growth in sectors such as power, chemicals, and wastewater treatment. China, in particular, is scaling up its investments in urban sanitation and water infrastructure, supporting pump demand. In Europe, stringent environmental regulations and modernization efforts in wastewater treatment further underpin growth.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

Among the leading players shaping this segment are Atlas Copco, NETZSCH, and DOPAG India (Hilger & Kern Group). Their expansive global footprints, wide product portfolios, and ongoing product upgrades help them secure major market positions.

Atlas Copco manufactures compressors, pumps, power tools, and related equipment. It operates in over 70 countries and sells across more than 180 nations.

NETZSCH produces a broad catalog of pumps across industries such as energy, chemical, food, pharmaceuticals, and environmental sectors. It delivers more than 75,000 pumps annually and invests heavily in R&D.

DOPAG India (Hilger & Kern Group) provides pumping and mixing systems to sectors including automotive, medical devices, aerospace, and renewable energy, with operations across over 40 countries.

Key Progressive Cavity Pump Companies

These organizations collectively hold substantial market share and influence industry direction:

Atlas Copco

NETZSCH

DOPAG India (Hilger & Kern Group)

Roto Pumps Limited

INOXPA

Risansi Industries Ltd.

HYDRO PROKAV Pumps India (Ingersoll Rand)

Synopumps

Sulzer Ltd

Pumpsquare Systems LLP

Conclusion

In summary, the global progressive cavity pump market is on a steady growth trajectory, rising from USD 2.48 billion in 2024 to a projected USD 3.27 billion by 2030 (CAGR 5.0%). Growth is being driven by technological innovations, expansion in end-use sectors such as pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and rising demand for robust pumping solutions in water and wastewater treatment. Asia Pacific remains the key regional driver, with India leading projected growth rates. While operational complexity will challenge smaller players, and adoption may be impeded without adequate technical support, the leading firms—such as Atlas Copco, NETZSCH, and DOPAG India—are well positioned to benefit through global reach, continuous innovation, and diversified portfolios.

