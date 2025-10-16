Project Portfolio Management Market Expands with Digital Transformation

In 2024, the global project portfolio management market was valued at USD 5,712.7 million and is forecasted to reach USD 12,252.6 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% over the period from 2025 to 2030. A major factor driving this growth is the increasing adoption of service-based remote monitoring of projects.

Key Market Trends & Insights and Market Size & Forecast

Regional Share & Growth: North America held a dominant share of over 40.0% of the market in 2024. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 17.3% from 2025 to 2030.

By Solution: The information technology (IT) segment accounted for the largest share in 2024—over 53.0% of revenue—for project portfolio management solutions.

By Platform: The software platform dominated the market in 2024, holding more than 67.0% of revenue share.

By End-Use Industry: The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector was the largest end-use segment in 2024, accounting for over 23.0% of the market.

Market Size & Forecast Highlights

2024 market size: USD 5,712.7 million.

2030 forecasted market size: USD 12,252.6 million.

Expected CAGR (2025-2030): 14.2%.

Key growth drivers include: increased automation and digitalization across industries such as healthcare, government, finances, telecom, engineering, and construction; greater need for project analytics, remote oversight, real-time decision making, and resource optimization; growing smartphone and connected device penetration in emerging economies (Brazil, China, India), supporting mobile project management tools.

Challenges: security and privacy concerns with service-based deployments; the cost and complexity of adopting enterprise-level PPM systems; scalability and integration issues in organizations with legacy systems.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

Several major players dominate the project portfolio management market. Large enterprises have captured a significant share—over 61.0% in 2024—due mainly to greater financial capacity and the need to manage many concurrent projects. Meanwhile, small and medium enterprises are expected to show the highest growth during 2025-2030, with a CAGR of about 15.2%, driven by foreign investment and increasing IT services penetration in emerging markets.

For deployment, cloud-based solutions held over 54.0% of revenue in 2024, favored for their scalability, flexibility, and lower operational cost. On-premise systems retain relevance for those needing greater control and customization, with expectations of a strong growth rate through the forecast period.

Key Companies List

The principal companies leading in this space include:

Broadcom

Celoxis Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Changepoint Corporation

HP Development Company, L.P.

ServiceNow, Inc.

Planview, Inc.

Planisware

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Workfront, Inc.

Notable activities among these include Microsoft’s Project suite, HP’s PPM Center (which offers demand, resource, financial management etc.), Workfront’s workflow customizable PPM solutions (now part of Adobe’s ecosystem), and ServiceNow’s cloud-based platforms integrating portfolio strategy with investment and operations.

Conclusion

Overall, the project portfolio management market is set for robust growth through 2030, nearly doubling in size from 2024 levels. Growth is being propelled by strong demand in digital transformation, automation, and analytics across sectors, especially in Asia Pacific. Cloud platforms and large enterprises currently dominate, but SMEs are catching up rapidly. While security, complexity, and cost remain obstacles, the trend toward more agile, service-oriented, and mobile-friendly solutions suggests the market’s trajectory will largely remain upward.

