Online Food Delivery Market 2030: AI-Powered Personalization on the Rise

Global Online Food Delivery Market Overview

The global online food delivery market was valued at USD 288.84 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 505.50 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is largely driven by the widespread penetration of smartphones and enhanced internet connectivity. As more consumers gain access to affordable smartphones and reliable high-speed internet, ordering food online has become increasingly convenient.

Mobile applications and intuitive platforms have streamlined the ordering process, enabling customers to explore menus, place orders, and track deliveries with ease. These technological improvements have expanded the customer base, especially among younger demographics who favor digital solutions over traditional dining or phone orders. Additionally, evolving lifestyles and hectic urban schedules contribute to industry expansion. With longer work hours and busy routines, many individuals lack time to cook or visit restaurants, making online food delivery an appealing option. The convenience of doorstep delivery attracts professionals, students, and families alike.

Moreover, the rise of dual-income households has increased disposable incomes, encouraging higher spending on food delivery services. The growing prevalence of remote work has further bolstered demand, as people working from home often rely on food delivery for their meals.

Market Growth Drivers

The growth of the market has also been supported by expanding restaurant partnerships and the rise of cloud kitchens. For example, in April 2025, Domino’s Pizza Inc. partnered with DoorDash, allowing Domino’s to broaden its customer reach through the DoorDash Marketplace while continuing deliveries with its own drivers. This collaboration aims to enhance delivery options and convenience for customers.

Online food delivery platforms now feature a wide array of dining options, from local eateries to premium chains, offering diverse culinary choices. Cloud kitchens, which operate exclusively for delivery, have increased market supply by optimizing costs and minimizing overhead. These virtual brands can quickly experiment with various cuisines and adjust to consumer preferences, thereby enriching the variety available on delivery apps. Aggressive marketing efforts—including discounts, loyalty programs, and subscription offers—have also been pivotal in attracting and retaining users.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held a significant share of over 27.0% in the online food delivery market in 2024.

The U.S. online food delivery market is expected to grow robustly, with a CAGR of 9.6% between 2025 and 2030.

By type, the platform-to-consumer segment dominated, accounting for over 71.0% revenue share in 2024.

By product, the meal delivery segment led the market, representing more than 64.0% of revenue in 2024.

By payment method, the online payment segment dominated, with a revenue share exceeding 67.0% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 288.84 Billion

USD 288.84 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 505.50 Billion

USD 505.50 Billion CAGR (2025-2030): 9.4%

9.4% Largest Market Region in 2024: North America

North America Fastest Growing Market: Asia Pacific

Leading Companies & Strategic Initiatives

Major players in the online food delivery sector are actively employing strategies such as geographic expansion and forming partnerships to broaden their reach and strengthen their market position.

Key Online Food Delivery Companies

The following companies are market leaders, collectively controlling the largest shares and shaping industry dynamics:

Delivery Hero SE

DoorDash

Domino’s Pizza Inc.

Ele.me (Alibaba Group Holding Limited)

Grubhub

McDonald’s

Deliveroo

Papa John’s International, Inc.

Pizza Hut

Just Eat Takeaway.com

Uber Technologies Inc.

Waiter.com, Inc.

Zomato Ltd.

Conclusion

The global online food delivery market is poised for steady growth driven by expanding smartphone and internet penetration, evolving consumer lifestyles, and technological advancements. North America currently leads the market, with the U.S. showing significant growth potential. The convenience of mobile apps, the proliferation of cloud kitchens, and strategic partnerships are enhancing service offerings and customer experience. As disposable incomes rise and remote work becomes more common, online food delivery is expected to become an increasingly integral part of daily life worldwide, supporting sustained market expansion through 2030.