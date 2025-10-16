Protein Detection and Quantification Market Expands with Biotech Growth

In 2023, the global protein detection and quantification market was valued at USD 2.68 billion, and it is forecast to reach USD 4.83 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0% between 2024 and 2030. Key drivers include rising demand in proteomics research aimed at deepening understanding of protein interactions, functions, and modifications. Growth also reflects increased demand from diagnostic and personalized medicine, as well as government and institutional investment.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional dominance: North America led the market in 2023, holding 37.2% of global market share; the United States played a major role within that region.

End-use sector: Hospitals and diagnostic centers represented the leading end-use category, commanding 48.3% of the market in 2023.

Application focus: The drug discovery and development segment also held 48.3% of the market in 2023, making it the top application area.

Product mix: Kits and reagents (consumables) dominated, with a 62.1% share in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

The market was USD 2.68 billion in 2023; forecasted to reach USD 4.83 billion by 2030; with a 9.0% CAGR over 2024-2030.

Key growth factors include rising incidence of chronic diseases (cancer, neurological disorders, diabetes), and the associated need for improved diagnostics and therapies.

Increased government and institutional funding for proteomics R&D and the advance of personalized medicine are further boosting demand.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

Major players in the market are actively investing in innovation, new product launches, and mergers/acquisitions to enhance capabilities in protein detection and quantification. For example:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. continues to expand through strategic acquisitions (e.g., its acquisition of a next-generation proteomics firm in late 2023) to strengthen protein analysis offerings.

Agilent Technologies Inc. launched in early 2024 an automated parallel capillary electrophoresis system to enable analysis of complex protein mixtures, improving throughput and precision.

Order a free sample PDF of the Protein Detection And Quantification Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

These moves reflect competitive pressures to improve detection sensitivity, reduce turnaround times, and support more complex biological research workflows.

Key Companies List

The principal firms in the protein detection and quantification market include:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corporation

General Electric Company

Inanovate

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer Inc.

RayBiotech Life Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Conclusion

Overall, the protein detection and quantification market is on a strong growth trajectory, driven by increasing proteomics research, chronic disease burden, and demand for personalized medicine. Dominant product types such as kits and reagents, along with the leading roles played by drug discovery and hospital diagnostics, highlight where current investment and innovation are most concentrated. With major players continuously enhancing technology and infrastructure, the market is well-positioned to meet emerging challenges and opportunities in diagnostics, biomarker discovery, and treatment monitoring over the coming years.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.