Protein Ingredients Market Expands with Surge in Health-Conscious Consumers

The global protein ingredients market was valued at USD 52.63 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 85.84 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2025 to 2033. This growth is driven by increasing consumer awareness regarding the importance of protein in maintaining overall health, muscle development, and metabolic function.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Dominance: North America led the global market in 2024 with a share of 37.4%. The U.S. protein ingredients market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2025 to 2033.

Product Segmentation: Animal/Dairy proteins accounted for 68.6% of the market share in 2024. Plant-based proteins and microbe-based proteins are gaining traction due to rising vegan and sustainability trends.

Application Areas: The food and beverages sector dominated the market with a 59.4% share in 2024. Other significant applications include infant formulations, animal feed, and clinical nutrients.

Market Size & Forecast

The market is projected to grow from USD 55.38 billion in 2025 to USD 85.84 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.6%. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for protein-rich products across various sectors.

The market is gaining momentum and experiencing strong demand due to the increasing consumption of food products such as margarine, cold cuts, bakery items, spreads, yogurt, and milk sausages, all of which incorporate protein ingredients. The growing popularity of these products among health-conscious individuals and the elderly is further driving industry growth. Additionally, advancements in protein innovation by manufacturers, offering proteins with diverse amino acid profiles and targeted benefits such as satiety, muscle repair, weight management, and energy regulation, are expected to create significant growth opportunities for the market.

Order a free sample PDF of the Protein Ingredients Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading companies in the protein ingredients market include:

Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

DuPont (U.S.)

Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.)

Kerry Group plc (Ireland)

Arla Foods amba (Denmark)

BRF Global (Brazil)

The Scoular Company (U.S.)

Roquette Frères (France)

AMCO Proteins (U.S.)

Puris (U.S.)

These companies are investing in research and development to meet the growing demand for protein ingredients.

Conclusion

The protein ingredients market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for protein-rich products across various applications. With advancements in product offerings and strategic investments by key players, the market is poised for continued expansion in the coming years.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.