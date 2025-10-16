AI Voice Agents in Healthcare Market: Tech Leaders Shape AI Evolution

The global AI voice agents in healthcare market size was estimated at USD 468.00 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3,175.9 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 37.79% from 2025 to 2030. The market growth is primarily driven by the increasing automation of clinical documentation and workflows, a rising focus on patient engagement, chronic disease management, call center optimization, and frontline triage automation.

Moreover, the ability of AI voice agents to seamlessly integrate with existing electronic health record (EHR) systems is further fueling market expansion. A key growth driver is the capability of AI voice agents to streamline clinical documentation. Built on advanced natural language processing (NLP) and voice recognition technologies, these systems can transcribe doctor-patient interactions in real time, automate SOAP note generation, and update electronic medical records (EMRs) with minimal human intervention. Increasing integration into EHR systems allows physicians to document patient encounters via voice commands, reducing manual data entry and enabling them to focus more on patient care.

This shift from manual to automated documentation is accelerating adoption, particularly among hospitals and private practices in developed markets, where compliance with documentation standards is stringent. For instance, in February 2025, VoiceCare AI launched a pilot program with the Mayo Clinic to automate back-office operations using AI voice agent technology.

Furthermore, AI voice agents are advancing disease diagnosis through the analysis of vocal biomarkers to detect various health conditions. This non-invasive diagnostic approach leverages subtle variations in speech patterns, pitch, and tone to identify early indicators of disease. Specialized voice agents designed for conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and mental health disorders provide disease-specific interactions that support behavioral change and treatment adherence, enhancing overall patient outcomes.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the AI voice agents in healthcare market with the largest revenue share of 54.17% in 2024.

Based on application, the clinical documentation segment led the market with a revenue share of 17.54% in 2024.

Based on deployment mode, the cloud-based segment held the largest revenue share of 85% in 2024.

Based on technology, the NLP-powered conversational agents segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 32% in 2024.

Based on end use, the hospitals & health systems segment dominated with a revenue share of 41.87% in 2024.

Market Performance

2024 Market Size: USD 468.00 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 3,175.9 Million

CAGR (2025–2030): 37.79%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Competitive Landscape

Leading players in the AI voice agents in healthcare industry are actively adopting strategies such as new product launches, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions to strengthen their market positions and expand product reach. These initiatives are aimed at enhancing technological capabilities, broadening deployment options, and addressing growing demand for AI-driven healthcare automation.

Recent Developments

April 2025: Infinitus launched voice AI agents for healthcare, featuring a proprietary architecture designed to eliminate hallucinations. The enterprise-scale platform aims to automate calls, reduce administrative burdens, and improve access to healthcare services, while ensuring patient and provider safety.

April 2025: Cedar introduced Kora, an AI voice agent created to automate patient billing inquiries. Offering 24/7 support and personalized assistance, Kora helps reduce operational costs and call handling times by resolving routine issues and escalating complex cases to human agents.

January 2025: Eleos, a behavioral health company, raised USD 60 million in Series C funding to enhance its AI voice agents. These tools operate in the background during mental health sessions, aiming to improve care delivery and therapeutic outcomes.

January 2025: SuperDial acquired MajorBoost, a conversational AI firm specializing in automating calls to health insurers. The acquisition strengthens SuperDial’s voice AI solutions for U.S. healthcare providers, helping organizations achieve greater operational efficiency.

Key Companies

Zocdoc

eHealth, Inc.

Assort Health

RevSpring

Innovacer

Parakeet Health, Inc.

Cedar Cares, Inc.

Infinitus Systems

VOCADS

In Touch Now

Conclusion

The AI voice agents in healthcare market is witnessing rapid expansion, driven by automation in clinical workflows, integration with EHR systems, and advances in NLP technologies. As healthcare organizations increasingly adopt voice-enabled AI tools to improve efficiency, patient experience, and diagnostic accuracy, the market is poised for sustained growth through 2030.