Canes and Crutches Market: Growing Demand for Mobility Solutions Drives Growth

The global canes and crutches market size was estimated at USD 1.07 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.49 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2030. The rising prevalence of musculoskeletal conditions is a major factor driving market growth.

According to a WHO article published in November 2022, approximately 1.71 billion people globally live with musculoskeletal conditions, including fractures, osteoarthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis, which collectively rank among the leading causes of disability worldwide. Low back pain is the single most significant contributor to disability in 160 countries, with 570 million established cases globally. Other contributors include fractures affecting 440 million people, osteoarthritis affecting 528 million, amputations at 180 million, rheumatoid arthritis with 18 million cases, and gout affecting 54 million people.

Advancements in materials and design are further propelling market growth. According to an NCBI article published in February 2024, recent innovations in canes for individuals with visual impairments include the integration of sonars and sensors to detect obstacles. These devices are designed to be rechargeable, universally mountable, and long-lasting on ordinary white canes. One notable development, the Mobility Assistant for Visually Impaired (MAVI) project, aims to upgrade canes to detect and describe obstacles, including pedestrians, signboards, animals, and text through optical character recognition (OCR).

The design of crutches has evolved significantly, moving from heavy wooden models to lighter, ergonomic versions made from aluminum, titanium, and carbon fiber. Modern crutches feature contoured arm pads, improved tips, and enhanced ergonomics, improving comfort and mobility. Companies like Ergoactive offer crutches with enhanced range of motion and rubber tips for shock absorption, reducing secondary injuries associated with traditional underarm crutches while increasing weight-bearing capacity.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global industry with a share of around 36.0% in 2023.

The U.S. canes and crutches market accounted for the largest share of 82.4% in 2023.

By product, the canes segment held the largest share of over 52.07% in 2023.

By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share of 43.19% in 2023.

Download a free sample PDF of the Canes And Crutches Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Market Performance

2023 Market Size: USD 1.07 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 1.49 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 4.9%

North America: Largest market in 2023

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the canes and crutches market include Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Ossenberg GmbH, and Ergoactives. These companies adopt strategies such as market analysis, anticipating trends, leveraging emerging technologies, and understanding consumer preferences to strengthen market presence and remain competitive.

Recent Developments

May 2024: The British Red Cross in Taunton launched a mobility aid service, providing a range of aids to help individuals with mobility challenges improve daily life.

The British Red Cross in Taunton launched a mobility aid service, providing a range of aids to help individuals with mobility challenges improve daily life. January 2024: The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) introduced a walking aid return and reuse scheme, enabling patients to return aids for recycling and sustainability purposes.

The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) introduced a walking aid return and reuse scheme, enabling patients to return aids for recycling and sustainability purposes. August 2023: Alumni from IIT Delhi developed the world’s first automotive crutches that can stand independently, designed for older adults and people with locomotive disabilities, suitable for various terrains including trekking.

Alumni from IIT Delhi developed the world’s first automotive crutches that can stand independently, designed for older adults and people with locomotive disabilities, suitable for various terrains including trekking. August 2023: Cool Crutches and Walking Sticks launched the first walking aid recycling scheme in the UK, promoting reuse and sustainability in mobility support.

Key Companies

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Ossenberg GmbH

Ergoactives

NOVA Medical Products

GF Health Products Inc

Sunrise Medical Limited

Besco Medical Co., Ltd

Invacare Corporation

Medline Industries, Inc

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Explore Horizon Databook – the world’s most comprehensive market intelligence platform by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The canes and crutches market is expected to witness steady growth driven by rising musculoskeletal conditions, innovative product designs, and advancements in materials. As demand for ergonomic, lightweight, and technologically enhanced mobility aids increases, the market is poised for consistent expansion through 2030.