Chicory Market: Increasing Use in Cosmetics and Personal Care Boosts Demand

The global chicory market size was valued at USD 332.2 million in 2024 and is estimated to reach USD 523.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2025 to 2030. The market growth is primarily driven by increasing awareness of chicory’s health benefits.

Chicory is used to address constipation, high blood pressure, loss of appetite, gallbladder disorders, and cancer, among other health conditions. The paste of chicory leaves can also be applied topically for swelling and inflammation. Beyond its medicinal uses, application in the food and beverage industry is anticipated to further drive product demand.

Chicory is increasingly used as a coffee substitute, appealing to consumers seeking caffeine-free alternatives. The rising popularity of plant-based and functional foods, which often incorporate chicory as an ingredient, supports market expansion. Additionally, technological advancements in extracting and processing chicory extracts have improved product quality and availability, further stimulating consumer demand.

Rising demand for gluten-free appetizers is expected to boost chicory consumption in Europe. The introduction of innovative chicory recipes, along with its use in salads, appetizers, and as a substitute for crackers and gluten-containing products, is projected to further increase consumption. Market players are expanding operations and storage capacity to meet rising demand, while retailers are developing more pre-packaged options to capitalize on growth opportunities.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the global chicory market with the largest revenue share of 31.7% in 2024.

By product, the chicory root segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 74.2% in 2024.

By application, the food and beverages segment held the largest revenue share in 2024.

Market Performance

2024 Market Size: USD 332.2 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 523.3 Million

CAGR (2025–2030): 7.9%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

North America: Fastest growing market

Competitive Landscape

Key companies in the chicory market include Cargill, Incorporated, Delecto Foods Pvt Ltd., Starwest Botanicals, Leroux Flavored Brandies, Pioneer Chicory, and Farmvilla Food Industries Private Limited. Companies focus on organic and non-GMO products to meet growing consumer demand. Additionally, several players adopt strategies such as new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions to maintain competitiveness.

Cargill, Incorporated is a major market player offering a wide range of chicory-based products, including Chicory Root Fiber, Chicory Extracts, Roasted Chicory, and Inulin. The company emphasizes high-quality, health-promoting ingredients.

Delecto Foods Pvt Ltd. is another prominent player, known for products such as Chicory Root, Roasted Chicory Cubes, Liquid Chicory, and Spray Dried Instant Chicory Powder.

Recent Developments

May 2024: PJ’s Coffee reintroduced its popular Southern Wedding Cake flavor and launched a chicory-infused beverage. Products include the Southern Wedding Cake Iced Latte (espresso with almond and vanilla syrups), the Southern Wedding Cake Velvet Ice (cold brew with whipped cream), and the Southern Charm Chicory Cold Brew featuring chicory and black sugar cold foam, celebrating the brand’s New Orleans heritage.

Key Companies

Cargill, Incorporated

Delecto Foods Pvt Ltd.

Starwest Botanicals

Leroux Flavored Brandies

Pioneer Chicory

Natures Gold

Organic Herb Trading

Jamnagar Chicory Industries

STOKROS Company Ltd

Farmvilla Food Industries Private Limited

Conclusion

The chicory market is expected to witness steady growth, driven by rising health awareness, increased application in food and beverages, and technological advancements in product extraction and processing. As consumer demand for natural, functional, and plant-based products continues to rise, the market is poised for sustained expansion through 2030.