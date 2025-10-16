Exotic Pets Market: Growing E-Commerce Channels Expand Exotic Pet Reach

The global exotic pets market size was estimated at USD 1.65 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.49 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2025 to 2030. The market is primarily driven by increased awareness of species-specific health issues and the growing demand for specialized care, including veterinary services, diagnostics, and insurance.

Additionally, the rise of personalized wellness products and responsible pet ownership is fueling market growth. For instance, amyloidosis, a common condition in birds associated with chronic inflammation, stress, and vaccination, can lead to amyloid deposits in organs such as the spleen, liver, and respiratory system. In January 2025, a report by the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) highlighted cases of West Nile virus in wild birds from Estonia and Germany, further emphasizing the need for specialized care for exotic species.

Product expansion is another key growth driver, addressing the evolving needs of non-traditional companion animals. As manufacturers and retailers expand offerings—including specialized food, habitat enrichment tools, grooming products, supplements, and medical kits—they enhance the pet ownership experience. The increased availability of diverse, high-quality products, both online and offline, lowers entry barriers for new pet owners, supports long-term care, and drives market demand. For example, Mazuri, a leading exotic animal nutrition company based in Minnesota, offers a portfolio of over 500 products. In 2023, the company reported a 5% increase in net sales through pet specialty retailers and a 19% rise via online platforms. Mazuri also partnered with Chewy in 2019, providing more than 50 food options for exotic animals, and plans to expand its reach further across Canada, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 50.27% in 2024.

By animal type, the small mammals segment led the market with a share of 31.4% in 2024.

By route of administration, the oral segment held the largest share of 45.9% in 2024.

By product, the pharmaceuticals segment accounted for the largest share of 69.6% in 2024.

By distribution channel, the veterinary hospitals/clinics segment dominated with a share of 61.3% in 2024.

Market Performance

2024 Market Size: USD 1.65 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 2.49 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 7.3%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Competitive Landscape

The global exotic pet market is driven by growing consumer interest in non-traditional companion animals, urbanization, and increasing demand for specialized pet care products. Popular exotic pets include reptiles, amphibians, ornamental birds, small mammals, and unique aquatic species, with owners seeking distinctiveness and personality.

Major market players include AdvaCare Pharma, VETARK (Candioli Srl), Vetafarm, Mazuri, Versele Laga, CROCdoc (a sister company of The Birdcare Company), Zoetis Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Vetnil, and Pet King Brands. These companies are innovating in areas such as nutrition, supplements, disease prevention, and habitat enrichment. The proliferation of online pet retail platforms and educational content has enhanced accessibility and appeal of exotic pet ownership globally. As awareness of ethical sourcing, proper veterinary care, and high-quality species-specific products rises, market demand is expected to increase.

Market leaders are expanding globally by tailoring offerings to regional needs and enhancing distribution networks. Companies like Mazuri, Vetafarm, and Versele Laga are recognized for their science-backed nutrition formulations for birds, reptiles, and rodents. Zoetis Inc. and Merck & Co., Inc. contribute pharmaceutical expertise, providing products for parasitic infections and immune deficiencies. AdvaCare Pharma and VETARK focus on affordable, specialized health products in emerging markets, while CROCdoc and Pet King Brands focus on holistic care and natural formulations. With rising awareness of animal welfare and increased veterinary specialization, the exotic pet market is poised for continued growth through innovation, education, and evolving consumer preferences.

Key Companies

AdvaCare Pharma

VETARK (Candioli Srl)

Vetafarm

Mazuri

Versele Laga

CROCdoc (a sister company of The Birdcare Company)

Zoetis Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Vetnil

Pet King Brands

Conclusion

The global exotic pet market is projected to witness steady growth, driven by increased consumer awareness of species-specific health issues, specialized care demand, and the expansion of high-quality products and veterinary services. As the adoption of non-traditional companion animals rises worldwide, the market is set for continued expansion through 2030.