Quinoa Seeds Market gains traction with rising plant-based food demand

In 2022, the global quinoa seeds market was valued at USD 382.62 million. It is expected to rise modestly to USD 389.22 million by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.21 % from 2023 to 2030. The moderate growth is primarily propelled by increasing consumer interest in plant-based diets and the heightened demand for gluten-free foods.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2022, North America led the market with a 28.7 % share in revenue, supported by strong demand for vegan food and the presence of major industry players.

Over the forecast period, the U.S. is projected to grow at a 0.29 % revenue CAGR.

By type, white quinoa dominated in 2022, accounting for 50.4 % of market revenue, owing largely to its milder taste and greater consumer familiarity.

In applications, the direct whole seed consumption segment seized the largest revenue share (68.7 %) over the forecast period, benefiting from culinary applications like salads, soups, and ready-to-eat meals.

As for distribution, the food service channel captured the largest revenue share (62.2 %) in 2022, with restaurants and cafés integrating quinoa into their menus to cater to health-conscious consumers.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 382.62 million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 389.22 million

CAGR (2023–2030): 0.21 %

Regionally, North America stood as the largest market in 2022.

Quinoa seeds are rich in folate, calcium, fiber, zinc, antioxidants, and various vitamins, making them versatile substitutes for gluten-based grains. The prevalence of cardiovascular and chronic diseases has spurred consumer demand for healthier food options. Additionally, ancient grains and “superfoods” are increasingly popular globally, further fueling quinoa demand.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The quinoa seeds market is highly competitive, with numerous leading players continuously innovating to satisfy consumer preferences. In May 2022, one company acquired another quinoa producer to scale specialty ingredient production.

Notable companies operating in the global quinoa seeds market include:

Above Food Inc.

Alter Eco

Irupana Andean Organic Food SA

Andean Naturals

Industrial and Technological Complex Yanapasiñani SRL

Arrowhead Mills Inc.

Quinoabol SRL

The British Quinoa Company

Ancient Harvest

Quinoa Foods Company

These companies are leveraging acquisitions, product innovation, and distribution expansion to secure market positioning.

Conclusion

In summary, the quinoa seeds market is experiencing stable but modest growth, with a projected increase from USD 382.62 million in 2022 to USD 389.22 million by 2030. Growth is supported by increasing interest in plant-based and gluten-free diets, though the overall CAGR of 0.21 % suggests the market remains mature. North America is the clear frontrunner, and white quinoa continues to dominate in revenue share, while multicolor quinoa shows the most dynamic growth potential. Direct whole seed consumption maintains its lead in application, though processed forms are gaining traction. Food service remains the key distribution channel, with retail gradually expanding. The competitive landscape is anchored by established players focusing on acquisitions and innovation.

