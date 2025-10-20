Zyplr Simplifies Home Sales With Commission-Free Platform

Denver, CO, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — Zyplr, a Colorado-based company, has introduced a solution that allows people to buy and sell properties directly without relying on agents or paying traditional fees.

The service connects verified buyers and sellers, manages all paperwork, and provides professional assistance for a single $1,000 fee at closing. Every listing is added to the MLS and syndicated across major real estate websites for national exposure.

After its Colorado launch, Zyplr plans to expand across the United States, offering a transparent and consumer-friendly approach to real estate.

Learn more at https://Zyplr.com