Zyplr Simplifies Home Sales With Commission-Free Platform

Homeowners can now sell their properties without agents and keep more of their equity.

Posted on 2025-10-20 by in Real Estate // 0 Comments

Denver, CO, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — Zyplr, a Colorado-based company, has introduced a solution that allows people to buy and sell properties directly without relying on agents or paying traditional fees.

The service connects verified buyers and sellers, manages all paperwork, and provides professional assistance for a single $1,000 fee at closing. Every listing is added to the MLS and syndicated across major real estate websites for national exposure.

After its Colorado launch, Zyplr plans to expand across the United States, offering a transparent and consumer-friendly approach to real estate.

Learn more at https://Zyplr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution