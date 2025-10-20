FinGuru India Announces Diwali Offer to Help Entrepreneurs Start Their Business Easily

Ahmedabad, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ —This Diwali, FinGuru India is making it simple for new entrepreneurs to start their own business. The company has introduced a special Diwali Offer, available from October 13 to 24, that provides all the basic services needed to set up a business easily and at a low cost.

The limited-time package includes:

Company registration

GST Registration

A business setup guide

Three months of free bookkeeping

A consultation call with FinGuru’s experts

Founder Sandhya Dhomeja said the goal is to help entrepreneurs begin their journey without stress. “This Diwali, we want to give more than services; we’re offering guidance and real support to help entrepreneurs grow confidently,” she said.

FinGuru India has been helping businesses for more than 15 years. It works with startups, small companies, and growing firms across India. The team helps with accounting, bookkeeping, taxes, business registration, and other compliance work. They also offer Virtual CFO services to guide business growth. These services help business owners stay organized, follow rules, and grow with confidence.

The Diwali Offer (October 13–24) shows that FinGuru India wants to make starting a business easy and worry-free for new entrepreneurs. This special offer is open for a short time, giving new business owners the perfect moment to begin strong this festive season.

Contact:

+91 99991 27022

business@finguruindia.com