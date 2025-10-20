Travel Saga Tourism Announces the Return of Its Grand New Year 2026 Celebration Packages in Dubai

Dubai, UAE, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — Travel Saga Tourism, a leading destination management company in Dubai, announces the much-anticipated return of its exclusive New Year 2026 celebration experiences. The company’s signature New Year Party Dubai and the New Year party on open deck boat will once again offer residents and visitors an unforgettable way to welcome the new year in style against the backdrop of Dubai’s glittering skyline.

A Grand Celebration to Welcome 2026

As one of the UAE’s most recognised destination management companies, Travel Saga Tourism continues to curate world-class experiences that showcase the vibrancy and charm of Dubai. The New Year 2026 celebrations are designed to provide guests with a seamless blend of entertainment, luxury, and cultural sophistication.

The upcoming celebrations promise a premium experience for guests who wish to enjoy Dubai’s renowned fireworks displays from the best vantage points. From gourmet dining to live entertainment and scenic open-deck settings, each event reflects the company’s dedication to excellence in hospitality and event organisation.

The Ultimate New Year Party Experience in Dubai

The New Year Party Dubai hosted by Travel Saga Tourism has become one of the most anticipated festive events in the city. Guests can celebrate on board a beautifully appointed open deck boat as they cruise along Dubai Marina and the city’s waterfront landmarks. The evening includes fine dining, upbeat music, and a festive atmosphere that captures the true essence of Dubai’s New Year celebrations.

Each cruise includes premium international cuisine, live DJ performances, unlimited refreshments, and panoramic views of iconic fireworks displays at locations such as the Burj Al Arab, Atlantis The Palm, and Bluewaters Island. Guests can enjoy a front-row seat to the city’s most spectacular celebration while surrounded by comfort and elegance.

Celebrate on an Open Deck Boat Under the Stars

The New Year party on open deck boat is among Travel Saga Tourism’s most popular experiences. The open-air design allows guests to enjoy Dubai’s skyline and sea breeze as they celebrate under the night sky. The open deck creates an inviting atmosphere for dancing, dining, and capturing memories against the illuminated cityscape.

This signature cruise experience offers a perfect combination of excitement and sophistication, making it the ideal choice for families, couples, and groups of friends. The reflection of fireworks over the Arabian Gulf creates an awe-inspiring visual that perfectly defines the spirit of New Year Eve Dubai.

Tailored New Year Eve Dubai Packages

Travel Saga Tourism has introduced a range of New Year Eve Dubai packages that cater to different preferences and budgets. Each package is designed to ensure that every guest experiences a celebration that matches their expectations for comfort, luxury, and entertainment.

Package options include:

• Luxury yacht celebrations offering private and exclusive experiences.

• Open deck boat cruises for a vibrant and social ambiance.

• Couple cruises designed with romance and elegance in mind.

• Family cruises featuring safe, family-friendly entertainment.

Each New Year Eve Dubai package includes return transfers, a festive buffet, live entertainment, and attentive hospitality. Guests can simply arrive and enjoy the celebration while the Travel Saga team manages every detail with professionalism and care.

Unmatched Views of Dubai’s Fireworks

Dubai is globally renowned for its spectacular fireworks displays, and Travel Saga Tourism’s New Year Eve Dubai events provide guests with the most breathtaking views of these celebrations. From the comfort of their cruise, guests can witness multiple fireworks shows lighting up the night sky across Dubai’s landmarks.

This exclusive experience offers a 360-degree perspective of the celebrations, far from the crowded streets, making it one of the most enjoyable and comfortable ways to ring in the new year.

Commitment to Safety, Comfort, and Quality

As a trusted destination management company, Travel Saga Tourism places the highest emphasis on guest safety, quality service, and customer satisfaction. All boats and yachts used in the New Year celebrations are fully certified and maintained according to UAE maritime regulations. The onboard team is professionally trained to ensure smooth operations throughout the evening.

Strict hygiene and safety measures are implemented across all events, allowing guests to relax and enjoy their night with complete peace of mind. Travel Saga Tourism’s proven expertise in managing large-scale celebrations ensures that every moment of the event runs seamlessly.

Book Early for a Premium Experience

Dubai continues to attract visitors from around the world during the festive season, and the city’s New Year’s Eve events sell out quickly. Travel Saga Tourism encourages early bookings to secure preferred packages and seating. The company’s New Year Eve Dubai packages and New Year Party Dubai experiences are expected to see high demand for 2026, as they combine luxury, entertainment, and exclusive views of the fireworks.

With its reputation for creating memorable celebrations and its commitment to hospitality excellence, Travel Saga Tourism remains a trusted choice for both local and international guests.

About Travel Saga Tourism

Travel Saga Tourism is a leading destination management company based in Dubai, licensed by the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM). The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including city tours, desert safaris, dhow cruises, yacht charters, and visa assistance.

Built on a foundation of integrity, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Travel Saga Tourism is dedicated to providing travellers with authentic, seamless, and world-class experiences across the UAE. The company’s award-winning services and highly rated guest experiences reflect its strong reputation as one of the most reliable names in Dubai’s tourism industry.

Through the return of its New Year Party Dubai and New Year Eve Dubai package offerings, Travel Saga Tourism reaffirms its mission to create world-class celebrations that reflect the elegance, excitement, and energy of Dubai.

Contact Information

Travel Saga Tourism

CEO: Jeetu Sainani

Office: 303, New Century City Tower, Ittihad Road – Port Saeed, Opposite Deira City Center, Deira, Dubai, UAE

Website: www.travelsaga.com

Email: booking@travelsaga.com

Phone: +971 4268 4645