Local Business Owner Jared Spruce Gives Back with School Supply Donation Drive

Crowley, TX, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — Community spirit was on full display this school year as local business owner Jared Spruce helped organize a successful school supply drive for underprivileged students in the Crowley area. The initiative provided backpacks, notebooks, pencils, and other essentials to help children start the academic year with confidence and support.

Spruce, owner of Crowley Space Station Storage, partnered with friends and neighbors to gather supplies and distribute them to local schools and families in need. For Jared, the project was less about donations and more about dignity.

“Every kid deserves to walk into the classroom feeling ready,” Spruce said. “It’s not about how much you give. It’s about making someone feel seen and supported.”

This is just one of many efforts Jared has led to support his local community. Known for his quiet generosity and hands-on involvement, Spruce is a familiar face at neighborhood events and is often behind the scenes lending a hand to those who need it most.

The school drive was especially meaningful to Jared, who believes education is the foundation for opportunity. “We’re not just giving out supplies,” he said. “We’re planting seeds of encouragement.”

Spruce plans to continue the initiative annually, with hopes of expanding to include mentorship support and after-school resources in the future.