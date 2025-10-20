Coiny Exchange Adds Perpetual Trading to Its White Label DEX Solution

Lahore, Pakistan, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — Coiny Exchange, a leading provider of white label cryptocurrency exchange software, has announced the addition of perpetual trading functionality to its White Label Decentralized Exchange (DEX) Solution. This new feature allows businesses to launch decentralized exchanges offering perpetual futures trading a first-of-its-kind capability in Coiny Exchange’s product suite.

Perpetual trading, a popular derivative product in the crypto market, enables users to trade contracts without expiry while benefiting from high liquidity and leverage options. By integrating this feature, Coiny Exchange empowers businesses to deliver advanced trading experiences that rival top-tier decentralized platforms.

“The integration of perpetual trading marks a significant step forward for our clients,” said CEO of Coiny Exchange. “We’re giving them the ability to offer traders more flexibility and market opportunities all within a decentralized and secure environment.”

Coiny Exchange’s white label DEX solution now supports both spot and perpetual trading, along with core functionalities such as multi-chain compatibility, automated market making (AMM), liquidity management, and robust risk control systems. The platform is fully customizable, enabling clients to tailor the interface, branding, and trading parameters according to their business models.

This latest upgrade reinforces Coiny Exchange’s commitment to innovation in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. By continually expanding its product capabilities, the company ensures that its partners can stay ahead in the rapidly evolving digital asset landscape, driving growth, efficiency, and long-term competitiveness globally.

About Coiny Exchange

Coiny Exchange is a white label crypto exchange solution provider specializing in Centralized (CEX) and Decentralized (DEX) exchange software. Established in 2018, the company delivers secure, scalable, and customizable platforms that enable businesses worldwide to launch and operate their own cryptocurrency exchanges. With the addition of perpetual trading, Coiny Exchange continues to empower its clients to innovate and grow in the global crypto economy.

