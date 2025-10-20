Trinetra Guard, by ELD MANDATE Introduces EM6000: Enhancing Driver Safety Through Automated Trailer Operations

COSTA MESA, CA, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — Trinetra Guard, empowered by ELD Mandate, today declared the publication of the EM6000, an automated landing gear and anti-theft device designed to enhance driver safety and protect valuable cargo.

With trailer and cargo theft costing the U.S. transportation sector $35 billions each year, the EM6000 combines security and ergonomics. The device eliminates manual cranking of landing gear — a high-force, repetitive activity that can lead to chronic injuries – while preventing unauthorized trailer movement.

“The EM6000 isn’t just a security device; it’s a safety solution for drivers,” said Ratan Baid. “Reducing physical strain ensures that our drivers remain healthy, productive, and more willing to continue their careers in trucking.”

Trinetra Guard meticulously tested the EM6000 with a Fortune 500 trucking partner, ensuring scalability across big size fleets. Its automated design saves valuable time and prevents fatal injuries, while the anti-theft features secure trailers when disconnected from trucks.

The EM6000 is set to be showcased at upcoming trade shows in North America, where the company anticipates feedback from fleets of all sizes and targets to expand its adoption across the U.S. and Canada. It joins a suite of AI-powered solutions from Trinetra Guard, including the EM4000 AI Camera System, EM200 Hidden GPS Tracker, and Smart Trailer Door Locker, all of which flawlessly integrate for complete fleet protection.

AI technology unceasingly monitors trailer location, alerting fleet managers to divergences or unauthorized movement, enhancing operational oversight. Fleets also gain potential insurance advantages, as theft and risk exposure are reduced significantly.

Founded in 2017, ELD Mandate has grown to become a highly trusted technology partner for fleets nationwide, serving telematics, compliance, and automation solutions. “The EM6000 demonstrates our commitment to driver safety, cargo protection, and operational efficiency,” claimed by Baid.

About Trinetra Guard, Powered by ELD Mandate

Trinetra Guard provides cutting-edge fleet management, compliance, and telematics solutions, prioritizing safety, efficiency, and productivity across North America.

