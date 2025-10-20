Alma Products Ltd Leads the Way in Plastic Extrusion and Thermoforming in the UK

Haydock, UK, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — Alma Products Ltd, a trusted name in plastic packaging, continues to deliver industry-leading plastic extrusion and thermoforming solutions from its facility in Haydock. With over 40 years of experience, the company is renowned for manufacturing excellence in sheet extrusion, thermoforming, and dry off-set container printing.

With all production under one roof and driven by modern, computer-controlled machinery, Alma Products ensures quality, consistency, and efficiency across every packaging order. From concept to completion, the company supports food and beverage brands with bespoke plastic packaging solutions that meet high-volume demands.

Manufacturing Expertise in Plastic Extrusion and Thermoforming

Built for Quality and Scale

Plastic extrusion and thermoforming are at the core of Alma Products’ manufacturing process. The extrusion line produces high-quality plastic sheets, which are then thermoformed into durable packaging formats using precision tools.

Materials Engineered for Performance

The company works with a variety of materials, including PE, PP, PS, and ABS. For brands seeking environmentally conscious packaging, biodegradable PP options are also available. This flexibility allows Alma to meet specific technical and visual packaging requirements.

Custom Packaging for the Food and Beverage Sector

From Yoghurts to Desserts

Alma Products serves a broad range of food and beverage clients across the UK and Europe. Its packaging is used for dairy products, custards, yoghurts, and other chilled and ambient foods. The containers come in popular UK standard sizes based on 71mm and 95mm neck diameters.

Designed to Fit Your Brand

For brands needing unique packaging, Alma offers bespoke tooling services. Whether you’re creating a new dessert range or launching limited-edition flavours, the team can design containers to precise specifications. Their in-house 9-colour dry off-set printing system ensures crisp branding, while colour-matching services help your packaging stand out on shelves.

Sustainability at the Core of Production

Responsible Manufacturing Practices

Alma Products is committed to reducing plastic waste. The company reuses offcuts and surplus from each production run, ensuring minimal waste. All materials are selected with recyclability in mind, aligning with corporate social responsibility goals.

Packaging That Supports Environmental Targets

By offering biodegradable and recyclable options, Alma supports food producers aiming to reduce their environmental impact. Clients benefit from packaging that meets both consumer expectations and regulatory standards.

Trusted by Leading Brands Across the UK and Europe

Reliable Supply at Scale

Thanks to its capacity for high-volume production and quick turnaround times, Alma Products is a preferred supplier for many large-scale packaging projects. The team’s expertise ensures packaging solutions are functional, appealing, and delivered on time.

Expert Support from Start to Finish

Alma works closely with clients to understand their needs. From initial design to final delivery, each stage is managed with care, accuracy, and responsiveness.

Get in Touch With Alma Products Ltd

Start your next project with Alma Products Ltd today. Whether you’re launching a new product line or need to optimise your current packaging, our team of Plastic Extrusion Manufacturers is ready to support your success with high-quality Thermoforming Plastic solutions.

Call now on 01928246960 to speak with a member of our team.

For more information about our expert Plastic Extrusion Manufacturers services or to explore our advanced Thermoforming Plastic capabilities, visit our website and discover how Alma Products Ltd can support your packaging needs.